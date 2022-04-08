Maintenance investigations assessment guidance is being updated

Headline News

Following feedback, the Maintenance Investigation Visit Reports (MIVR), which DVSA carries out to ensure operators have the right systems and facilities in place to maintain their vehicles, are changing.

The MIVR assessment guides are being combined and updated to reflect this. The guides are used by DVSA staff to help them complete the report during a site visit. These reports can be given to the Traffic Commissioners if the operator’s systems or facilities are not good enough.

Operators will always receive a copy of these reports, along with other feedback to help them improve if necessary.

Lorry being inspectedThe changes

There are some updates to what DVSA will be checking on MIVR visits, some of them include:

  • clear evidence walkaround checks are not carried out
  • vehicles being used with reported safety defects
  • clear evidence of poor maintenance standards resulting in safety-critical defects
  • deliberately modified emissions control systems or removal of the manufacturers emissions plate values
  • clear evidence of a tyre manufactures date code being modified or removed
  • there is no genuine link between the transport manager and the operation

You should read about the changes to ensure you stay compliant.

The guide for operators on MIVR includes helpful links on improving your maintenance systems.

The maintenance investigation visit report has 14 question sections:

  1. Operator legal entity
  2. Condition of vehicles examined at the fleet check
  3. Operating centre
  4. Inspection and maintenance records
  5. Driver defect reporting
  6. Maintenance facilities and arrangements
  7. Vehicle emissions
  8. Wheel and tyre management
    • Load security – heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) only
    • Public Service Vehicle Accessibility Regulations (PSVAR) – public service vehicles (PSVs) only
  10. Prohibition assessment
  11. Security requirements
  12. Previous reported shortcomings, conditions and undertakings
  13. Transport manager/responsible person
  14. Request for explanation response (where applicable)

There is a maximum of 4 assessment outcomes for a question section:

  • satisfactory – the operator does not need to take any action
  • mostly satisfactory – DVSA gives advice to the operator
  • unsatisfactory – operator action and explanation required
  • report to the Traffic Commissioners for Great Britain – operator action and explanation required

Investigation outcome

Satisfactory and mostly satisfactory

The operator does not need to take any action, unless DVSA has given them advice to improve any systems or procedures.

Unsatisfactory

The operator must respond with an explanation to show what action they’ll take to address the issues. Further action depends on the operator’s response but could include:

  • DVSA closing the case
  • deferred checks by the DVSA Remote Enforcement Office
  • DVSA sending the maintenance investigation visit report with any operator explanations to the Traffic Commissioners for Great Britain

Report to the Traffic Commissioners for Great Britain

The operator must respond with an explanation to show what action they’ll take to address the issues. DVSA will send the maintenance investigation visit report with any operator explanations to the Traffic Commissioners for Great Britain.

 

