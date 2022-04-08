Headline News

Kevin Welstead

Friday, April 8, 2022 - 07:36
No Comments
504 Views
Expert Bio

Kevin WelsteadEV Sector Director, SSE Energy Solutions

Contributing Posts:

How fleet managers can shift their green credentials up a gear

Tags
,

Related Article

Sergio Matteo Savaresi

Apr 07, 2022No Comments

Sergio M. Savaresi received the M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering (Politecnico di Milano, 1992), the Ph.D. in Systems and Control Engineering (Politecnico di Milano, 1996), and the M.Sc.

Annie Button

Annie Button is a versatile, freelance writer. Specialising in

Apr 06, 2022
Stephen Learney

Stephen Learney

Stephen is Vice President & General Manager of Haskel,

Apr 05, 2022
Meera Kotak

Meera Kotak

Meera Kotak is an associate principal in CRA’s Energy

Apr 05, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Red Diesel Barrels

    Government contradiction over ...

    In his Spring Statement the

    Apr 04, 202210,074 Views
    Russian and Ukrainian Flags

    Ukraine & supply chain

    US pledges to ramp-up liquefied

    Apr 04, 20225,742 Views

    Matthew Walters

    Matthew Walters, Head of Consultancy

    Mar 30, 20225,634 Views
    Used vans for sale

    Distortions to UK used-car mar...

    The UK’s second-hand automotive market

    Apr 01, 20224,218 Views
    HGV driving towards setting sun

    Freight prices rise for 14 str...

    New industry index data reveals

    Apr 06, 20223,978 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021239,958 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202164,596 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202138,898 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202226,892 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202124,906 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing