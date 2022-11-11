Furniture Village extend its six-year relationship with Asset Alliance Group

The UK’s largest independent furniture retailer, Furniture Village, has extended its six-year relationship with Asset Alliance Group by refreshing part of its home delivery fleet with 15 MAN and eight DAF trucks.
The 7.5 tonne DAF LF 180 and MAN TGL 7.190 vehicles, supplied on a five-year full-service contract hire agreement, will each make around 10 deliveries per day from 15 distribution hubs nationwide.
The new trucks are part of a 76-strong home delivery fleet run by the company, which opened its first store in Abingdon in 1989 and will open its 55th store in Colchester later this year.
Group Logistics Controller at Furniture Village, Carl Hood, says: “Our shiny new blue vehicles really grab attention. They are great for business and growing the reputation of the company.
“If you have nice trucks with smartly dressed drivers, people better understand that you’ll handle their furniture in a professional manner.”
After five years of running delivery trucks with manual transmission, Furniture Village specified automatic gearboxes on the new vehicles to satisfy drivers’ preferences.
Each is fitted with a tuck-away tail-lift to help teams manage heavier items of furniture, as well as a Spillard camera system to assist drivers with inner-city deliveries.
The Slough-based furniture retailer already runs a core fleet of trucks supplied by Asset Alliance Group, after taking its first vehicles from the business in 2016.
Hood says: “We are repeat customers for good reason. What’s great about Asset Alliance Group is the team’s excellent communication and ability to help us source whatever we need to maintain our high-quality home delivery fleet.
“They offer competitive rates and an unmatched level of customer service, so we’re only too happy to continue our strong relationship with the company.”