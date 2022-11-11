VodaFone
Headline News

Contract Hire and Leasing

Furniture Village extend its six-year relationship with Asset Alliance Group

Friday, November 11, 2022 - 06:12
No Comments
1,584 Views
Contract Hire and Leasing, Fleet Management, General News, Leasing, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Truck Rental

The UK’s largest independent furniture retailer, Furniture Village, has extended its six-year relationship with Asset Alliance Group by refreshing part of its home delivery fleet with 15 MAN and eight DAF trucks.

The 7.5 tonne DAF LF 180 and MAN TGL 7.190 vehicles, supplied on a five-year full-service contract hire agreement, will each make around 10 deliveries per day from 15 distribution hubs nationwide.

The new trucks are part of a 76-strong home delivery fleet run by the company, which opened its first store in Abingdon in 1989 and will open its 55th store in Colchester later this year.

Group Logistics Controller at Furniture Village, Carl Hood, says: “Our shiny new blue vehicles really grab attention. They are great for business and growing the reputation of the company.

“If you have nice trucks with smartly dressed drivers, people better understand that you’ll handle their furniture in a professional manner.”

After five years of running delivery trucks with manual transmission, Furniture Village specified automatic gearboxes on the new vehicles to satisfy drivers’ preferences.

Each is fitted with a tuck-away tail-lift to help teams manage heavier items of furniture, as well as a Spillard camera system to assist drivers with inner-city deliveries.

The Slough-based furniture retailer already runs a core fleet of trucks supplied by Asset Alliance Group, after taking its first vehicles from the business in 2016.

Hood says: “We are repeat customers for good reason. What’s great about Asset Alliance Group is the team’s excellent communication and ability to help us source whatever we need to maintain our high-quality home delivery fleet.

“They offer competitive rates and an unmatched level of customer service, so we’re only too happy to continue our strong relationship with the company.”

Tags
, ,
VodaFone

Related Article

Consumers say ‘No’ to chargeable ...

Nov 11, 2022No Comments

FarEye today announced the results of a survey of 1,000 U.S. and U.K. consumers exploring expectations around the returns experience leading into the Christmas season, which found

Johnsons Workwear freshens ...

A leading workwear specialist has broken with its previous

Nov 11, 2022

BVRLA’s #SeeTheBenefit Ca...

The latest push in the BVRLA’s #SeeTheBenefit campaign has

Nov 11, 2022

Tradespeople warned to avoi...

ATS Euromaster is warning tradespeople and the self-employed to

Nov 10, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Alert Vest – connected tinyM...

    When former Scania intrapreneur Jonas

    Nov 02, 20225,868 Views

    Wrightbus secures £26 million...

    UK Export Finance (UKEF) is

    Nov 02, 20224,488 Views

    Fleet owners should expect inc...

    Today (Monday 31st October 2022),

    Nov 04, 20224,368 Views

    TP Niven puts total trust in M...

    Transport and storage specialist TP

    Nov 03, 20224,074 Views

    More than 80% of UK SMEs want ...

    Most UK small businesses want

    Nov 07, 20223,942 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202185,122 Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 202279,092 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202165,934 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202262,796 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202239,576 Views
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing