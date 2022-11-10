Tradespeople warned to avoid part-worn tyres

ATS Euromaster is warning tradespeople and the self-employed to avoid the cheaper replacement cost of part-worn tyres for their trade vans and vehicles.
The retailing of part-worn tyres is not illegal and is regulated under The Motor Vehicle Tyres (Safety) Regulations 1994 (reg.7.), which is part of the Consumer Protection Act, but there is no governance over the quality of the tyres and whether they have gone through any sort of internal structural trauma even if they appear outwardly good value.
An investigation by tyre safety charity TyreSafe with Trading Standards found that 94% of part-worn retailers were selling tyres illegally and 63% of the tyres were unsafe to return to the roads1. Estimates suggest that some 5.5 million part worn tyres are retailed each year.
It means that while small businesses and trades think they might be buying a bargain, there is absolutely no guarantee of the safety of the tyre being offered according to tyre and maintenance specialist, ATS Euromaster.
Lois Harvey, Category Manager at ATS Euromaster, commented: “We have recently seen plenty of part-worn tyre traders popping up, no doubt seeing the chance to offer apparent value as the cost-of-living crisis continues to grip the UK. But you have no guarantee over the veracity of the tyres being retailed and whether they are safe. It is a false economy for the trades and small businesses to think they are getting a bargain.
“I would also advise that they need to consider their duty of care to other motorists and road users. Under the Health & Safety at Work Act 1974, as a tradesperson whether self-employed or as a one-person limited company, you are responsible for the safety of your vehicle at work. If you are found guilty of a breach – such as causing an accident where part-worn tyres were identified as the culprit – the fines can be unlimited and there is also the possibility of imprisonment.”
Many part-worn tyres are sourced from Germany where compulsory winter tyres must have a minimum tread of 3mm. Others come from salvage, or scrap merchants that deal with old cars and write-offs and sell the tyres to make extra cash.
“We know that many people are under pressure to cut costs and find savings at this time. But tyres are the only contact your vehicle has with the road surface, providing grip, stability and stopping power. These factors should not be open for compromise,” continued Lois.
She advises: “If your van needs new tyres, a budget tyre option is more preferable than a part-worn if you really cannot afford it, but the best available for your van would be an all-seasons tyre from a reputable manufacturer.”
1 Source: TyreSafe investigations with Trading Standards 2018