IVECO Daily 3.5t Panel Vans

Contract hire now available across the 3.5t IVECO Daily range

Monday, January 31, 2022 - 08:41
IVECO UK welcomes the introduction of a new range of contract hire funding options for the 3.5t GVW range of Daily panel and crew vans, chassis cabs and crew cabs. These offers are open to limited companies through business contract hire, which is provided via a partnership with Arval UK, part of the BNP Paribas Group.

Available across the UK dealer network, credit approval decisions will be provided in just two minutes, which allows customers to react quickly to their changing business demands. An IVECO Daily 3.5t panel van is now available on contract hire at a competitive monthly rate*.

For customers looking to tailor Daily for their own specific business mission, either with optional extras or body-built solutions such as tippers, dropsides and lutons, contract hire offers the flexibility to include this on a single invoice transaction.

Offers can be quoted instantly and customised with or without repair and maintenance packages. These can include IVECO ON connectivity, giving the highest levels of customer satisfaction and allowing clear and complete visibility over fixed running costs while maximising vehicle uptime.

Mike Cutts, IVECO UK

“It’s a pleasure to introduce this new contract hire funding option via our Dealers in partnership with Arval UK BNP Paribas Group to further enhance the acquisition choice for both our current and new customers,” said IVECO UK Light Business-line Director, Mike Cutts.

“We understand how important it is for businesses to have clear sight of expenses to plan ahead and protect their bottom lines, especially during the turbulent times we’ve experienced recently. This new funding method, in collaboration with our Business trimline model, offers customers an all-encompassing solution as robust as the Daily itself.”

Paul Hyne, Arval UK Commercial Director, said: “Partnering with IVECO to provide a suite of commercial contract hire products and services for their experienced network of dealers in the UK is a strategic decision, which we believe will benefit new customers across the country.

Paul Hyne, ARVAL UK

“We look forward to working with its dealers and franchise partners, to help them promote the awarding winning IVECO Daily range of vehicles. This move complements our own plans for growth in the commercial sector and strengthens the existing relationship between IVECO and the wider BNP Paribas group.”

For almost 45 years, the Daily range has proven itself a tough and dependable partner on any mission and now it is even simpler to take advantage of a rich heritage in heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Sharing a support network of experienced dealers and workshops with its truck stablemates, operators can take advantage of extended opening hours and the responsive assistance non-stop 24/7 road-side support service.

Also available on Daily are the same range of comprehensive connected Repair & Maintenance packages and a live link to the IVECO control centre. A vehicle’s performance can be monitored behind the scenes to adapt servicing requirements, propose efficiency-boosting driving style adjustments, and even take advantage of an over-the-air software update function to keep vehicles working and reduce the Total Cost of Ownership.

