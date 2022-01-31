VodaFone
Renault Trucks Master Red EDITION

Renault Trucks extends LCV range

Monday, January 31, 2022 - 08:19
Renault Trucks is excited to announce that is extending its range with the launch of a new light commercial vehicle (LCV), the Renault Trucks Trafic Red EDITION.

This new model, which joins the Renault Trucks Master Red EDITION, will be available in 2022 in France, Belgium, Switzerland, Ireland and the UK.

For more than 35 years, Renault Trucks has been putting its century-long expertise in HGVs and its expertise in the conversion marketplace, coupled with its commercial vehicle dealer network, to use for the benefit of LCV operators. And for several years now, Renault Trucks’ focused strategy has been increasing its market share and penetration through innovation and a compelling tailored proposition that is set to continue with the introduction of the new Renault Trucks Trafic range.

In 2022, the light commercial vehicle market is expected to remain very dynamic, driven by the boom in e-commerce and the increased activity of the SME sector, both of which will be strategically catered for by Renault Trucks.  To meet this diversity of working requirements, Renault Trucks is extending its range of commercial vehicles and launching the Trafic Red EDITION.

The Renault Trucks Trafic Red Edition will be available in 2022, initially in France, Belgium, Switzerland, Ireland and the UK

VodaFone

