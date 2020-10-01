Headline News
Drug driving charges surge 125% (October 1, 2020 9:23 am)
Uber granted new licence to operate in London (September 30, 2020 9:19 am)
Mayor launches heavy vehicle scrappage scheme (September 30, 2020 9:00 am)
Are your tyres ready for action? (September 29, 2020 9:36 am)
Volvo Cars receives Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTI) approval (September 28, 2020 10:17 am)

Drug driving charges surge 125%

Thursday, October 1, 2020 - 09:23
No Comments
54 Views
Driver Safety, Driver Training/Safety, Drug Driving, General News, Law & Legislation, News, Newsletter, Police, Top News

The number of drug driving charges has risen by 125% to record levels in the last year.

Drug drivingThe significant rise in the number of charges was found after a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to police forces by BookMyGarage.com to investigate the impact of new drug driving laws introduced five years ago.

Of the 27 police forces across England and Wales that responded, the total number of charges increased from 4,122 in 2015/16 to 9,270 in 2019/20.

Drug driving became a specific offence in 2015, meaning police could charge someone for drug driving if they had at least one of 16 specified drugs in their blood above a certain limit.

Half of the 16 drugs listed are ‘medicinal’ and so drivers are just as likely to be prosecuted for having a legal drug in their system as they are an illegal drug while behind the wheel.

Sixteen police forces also provided data on the number of drivers who had tested positive for drug driving at the roadside, with the cumulative number of positive tests in these areas more than tripling from 2,619 in 2015/16 to 9,074 in 2019/20.

Not all positive tests necessarily result in the driver being charged, for instance where a roadside test shows as positive, but a police station test comes back as negative.

Of the forces that responded, Essex police charged the most people for drug driving in the last year, with 1,828 charges between March 2019 and February 2020. Merseyside Police had the second highest number of charges at 1,605.

While most forces have seen an increase in the number of charges between 2015/16 and 2019/20, others have seen notable decreases. For instance, the Metropolitan Police saw a peak number of charges in 2016/17 of 1,152 but this has since decreased to just 339 charges in 2019/20.

BookMyGarage.com Head of Marketing, Jessica Potts, said: “Most people are aware of the ongoing problems surrounding drink driving but far fewer people know that drug driving is just as much of a problem.

“Although the data suggests the new police powers are enabling forces to arrest and charge more people, it’s alarming that the overall number of drug driving charges continue to rise despite its potential to cause devastating outcomes.

“Motorists should be especially aware that the law doesn’t just apply to illegal drugs. Medicinal drugs, such as those prescribed to treat insomnia or even some pain killers, feature on the list so it’s crucial drivers always check their medication to see if it impairs their ability to drive.”

To see an interactive infographic comparing the number of drug driving charges in any of the 27 police forces across England and Wales that responded, visit https://bookmygarage.com/blog/drug-driving-charges-surge-by-125-in-five-years/

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

Uber granted new licence to operate in London

Sep 30, 2020No Comments

Uber will be granted a new licence to operate in the Capital, after a judge concluded that “despite historical failings”, the ride-hailing firm is now a “fit

scrappage scheme

Mayor launches heavy vehi...

A new scrappage scheme targeting some of the most

Sep 30, 2020
COVID

Company shuttle services fo...

Responsible businesses seeking safe and reliable methods of getting

Sep 30, 2020
Safe Harbour Scheme

SMMT launches Safe Harbour ...

In a first for the UK automotive sector, the

Sep 29, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201923,856 Views
    used car market

    Introducing cinch, the new “...

    cinch, launched on July 10th

    Jul 16, 201919,926 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201918,720 Views

    CPC deadline looms for heavy a...

    Companies that operate heavy and

    Jul 23, 201918,684 Views

    ADL launches Enviro400XLB 100-...

    The rollout of a fleet

    Nov 19, 201818,294 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing