VodaFone
Headline News

General News

A confusion of road signs

Highway Code confusion

Monday, November 8, 2021 - 06:34
No Comments
312 Views
General News, Highway Code, Law & Legislation, News, Newsletter, Top News

Changes are expected to be made to the Highway Code in early 2022 which will introduce a ‘hierarchy of road users’, with more vulnerable users such as pedestrians and cyclists prioritised. The move is part of a £338 million Government package to further boost active travel across the UK. However, research carried out by Venson Automotive Solutions has revealed that a worrying number of people do not know enough of the current Highway Code, giving cause for concern that new changes could create greater confusion and road chaos.

Highway code coverAccording to the Venson survey, just one in three drivers (27%) know that vehicles are only required to stop at zebra crossings if pedestrians are already on the crossing. If Parliament approves the proposed Highway Code changes, drivers will have to give pedestrians greater priority by stopping to give way to pedestrians waiting to cross as well as those already on the crossing. 74% of Venson survey respondents agree this would be a good change.

Another popular new rule would require cyclists to move into single file to allow vehicles to pass (60% agreed with this rule). The least popular proposed new rule would allow cyclists to pass slower moving vehicles on either side, including when approaching junctions – just 26% agreed this rule should be brought in.

“Knowing the Highway Code is essential in making our roads safer places,” commented Alison Bell, Marketing Director at Venson Automotive Solutions. “However, there is clearly confusion about what is and isn’t law.  Take for example undertaking, there are circumstances where undertaking is necessary, such as a congested road, but only if it’s safe to do so. One cause of undertaking is middle-lane hogging, an offence in itself that’s punishable with an on the spot £100 fine and three penalty points. One of the new proposed changes in the law next year that’s likely to catch people is out, is using of the horn to invite pedestrians and cyclists to cross the road.”

“Depending on the severity, and whether or not the rules are legal requirements, breaking the rules of the Highway Code could lead to prosecution, points on your licence, fines or even a custodial sentence. Generally, if a rule states something ‘must’ or must not’ be done it is backed up by law and pleading ignorance is no excuse,” continues Bell.  “Learning the existing and incoming rules deserves every driver’s time.  However, for businesses operating a fleet of vehicles it’s especially the case, as they have a Duty of Care to ensure company drivers are aware of their responsibilities, and the upcoming changes to the rules – whether they agree with them or not.”

Venson Automotive Solutions Survey results:

Which of the following are true?

Highway code myths 

New changes to the Highway Code are being proposed, including priorities at crossings and junctions and cyclists in relation to vehicles. Please tick all those you agree with.

Highway Code changes

The latest version of the Highway Code can be downloaded here, a revised version is due to be published in Spring 2022

Tags
, ,
VodaFone

Related Article

Containers stuck at Felixstowe

IRU back crisis call on global supply chain d...

Nov 08, 2021No Comments

Member associations of the International Road Transport Union (IRU), the world road transport organisation, have voted for an emergency call to governments on dealing with current global

Mercedes-Benz eSprinter van

Mercedes-Benz Vans win thir...

The Mercedes-Benz Vans team was this week celebrating a

Nov 08, 2021
Electric storage unit for charging infrastructure

Upgrade infrastructure to p...

Businesses need to upgrade their electric infrastructure today in

Nov 08, 2021
Aztek Logistics lorry

Aztek boss hits out over dr...

The government’s ‘U-turns’ on the recruitment of drivers from

Nov 05, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021226,494 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021138,960 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201984,420 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201845,528 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201843,146 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing