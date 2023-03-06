VodaFone
Headline News

Fuel Duty

London's Ultra Low Emissions Zone

Driving law updates and news for 2023

Monday, March 6, 2023 - 09:21
No Comments
1,902 Views
Fuel Duty, General News, Highway Code, Law & Legislation, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Every year the UK government announces a new set of driving rules and regulations to help make our roads safer and improve the experience for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians. It’s important to keep up to date with these, as the highway code we so vigorously studied for our driving tests has likely changed a fair amount!

So, here’s everything you need to know about new driving laws in 2023 and some changes on the horizon.

  1. The Ultra-Low Emission Zone is expanding

Third time’s a charm! ULEZ will be expanding yet again. Currently, it spans across Central London, but it will soon apply to all 33 London Boroughs. This means that if your vehicle does not comply with ULEZ emissions standards, you will have to pay a fee to enter the zone which is currently set at £12.50 per day.

To see if you’re impacted, head to the UK Gov website.

  1. Scrappage scheme

To help vulnerable drivers caught out by the new ULEZ expansion, Sadiq Khan has announced a £110million fund which is open from January 2023 to Londoners who receive benefits, are a charity or small business to help fund the switch to a compliant vehicle. Low-income Londoners can claim up to £3000 to replace their old polluting cars however, the fund is on a first-come, first served basis so it may not benefit everyone who needs it.

Click here to see if you are eligible.

  1. Speed limits in Wales

From September 2023, drivers in Wales will see most ‘restricted’ roads cut from 30mph, to 20mph speed limits. They will become one of the first countries in the world to legislate 20mph on roads where cars mix with pedestrians and cyclists.

‘Restricted roads’ are usually located in residential areas with lots of pedestrians and streetlights placed no more than 200 yards apart.

  1. HGV levy

To protect the condition of our roads, all heavy good vehicles weighing over 12 tonnes will, from July 2023, be charged a levy for wear and tear. This levy was suspended during the COVID pandemic but will be reinstated in the summer.

The levy helps to pay for highway maintenance and repairs around the country to ensure our roads are kept safe and in a drivable condition.

  1. Fuel duty rates return to normal

Fuel duty rates are included in the price you pay for petrol, diesel and other fuels. It’s a tax imposed by the Government to help reduce consumption (to reduce road congestion and pollution) and to raise revenue for our public services. Following the pandemic, fuel duty rates were reduced by 5p to help with the increasing cost of fuel at a time where cost of living was at an all time high. However, they are expected to return to normal (or even rise by 12p!) after the Spring 2023 Budget announcement which will take place in March.

Author: Jess Parrilla

Tags
, ,

Related Article

RAC Connected head Nigel Humpherson (left) with Exeros Technologies CEO Jay Biring. Photo credit: RAC

RAC Connected partners with Exeros

Mar 06, 2023No Comments

RAC Connected is enhancing its offer to business fleets by partnering with market-leading smart camera systems provider Exeros Technologies to further protect drivers and vehicles. Customers can choose from multiple

First Hydrogen Gen II_Sketch_Front

First Hydrogen designs next...

First Hydrogen has revealed new images outlining the vision

Mar 06, 2023
EV Filtration product range

MANN & HUMMEL to educa...

Automechanika Birmingham, the UK’s largest automotive trade exhibition, has

Mar 06, 2023
Car showroom

UK new car market posts sev...

UK new car registrations grew by 26.2% in February

Mar 06, 2023

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Using elbow to steer car transporter

    Driver caught steering car tra...

    Police officers overtaking a heavily-laden

    Mar 03, 20235,538 Views
    HGV Driver Training

    Reforms to HGV & bus driv...

    Numbers of HGV, bus and

    Mar 02, 20235,334 Views
    On Location BMW iX5 Hydrogen Antwerp

    BMW iX5 Hydrogen pilot fleet l...

    The BMW Group is presenting

    Feb 27, 20235,292 Views

    Euro NCAP releases more string...

    In 2021 Euro NCAP launched

    Mar 02, 20234,800 Views
    Mitchells of Mansfield's Renault Trucks E-Tech D Wide

    Mitchells of Mansfield gets UK...

    Mitchells of Mansfield, the overnight

    Mar 01, 20233,822 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 2022123,408 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202283,010 Views

    Port strikes adding further pa...

    Europe’s overstretched supply chains are

    Sep 27, 202244,280 Views
    Self driving car

    Self-driving car crashes: who ...

    At the beginning of the

    Apr 07, 202242,888 Views

    UK fuel crisis: the worst is y...

    UK drivers, fleet managers, and

    May 17, 202224,402 Views
    Recent Blogs
    RAC Connected head Nigel Humpherson (left) with Exeros Technologies CEO Jay Biring. Photo credit: RAC

    RAC Connected partners with Ex...

    RAC Connected is enhancing its offer

    Mar 06, 2023
    First Hydrogen Gen II_Sketch_Front

    First Hydrogen designs next ge...

    First Hydrogen has revealed new

    Mar 06, 2023
    EV Filtration product range

    MANN & HUMMEL to educate ...

    Automechanika Birmingham, the UK’s largest

    Mar 06, 2023
    Car showroom

    UK new car market posts sevent...

    UK new car registrations grew

    Mar 06, 2023
    bp pulse Cransley Park EV Hub in Kettering

    bp pulse opens its largest mos...

    bp pulse, one of the

    Mar 06, 2023
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing