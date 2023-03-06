Renault UK celebrates impressive start to 2023

Renault is on track for a strong first quarter in the UK car market as it continues its significant sales growth, with a notable highlight being the near doubling of its electrified vehicle sales compared to February YTD 2022.
Against last year’s results for the same period, Renault has started 2023 with UK passenger car sales up a sizeable 39%, while sales of its comprehensive range of electrified E-Tech models have surged by 96%.
The increases confirm Renault UK’s significant contribution to the manufacturer’s bold ‘Renaulution’ transformation strategy, which outlines an increasing emphasis on retail, electrified and C-segment markets.
Driving the increases has been the enhancement of the Renault range across key sectors. Meanwhile, the recent launch of the award-winning All-New Megane E-Tech 100% Electric contributed to BEV passenger car sales growing by 34% compared to Feb YTD 2022.
Underlining UK drivers’ appetite for hybrids and the size of this sector – with the UK the largest HEV market in Europe – HEV passenger car sales increased by a substantial 131%. Building on its popularity in 2022, the Arkana SUV accounted for much of the growth, with 88% of customers opting for the full-hybrid model. The Renault Clio also attracted no shortage of attention thanks to its remarkable efficiency as nearly half (43%) of all customers chose the E-Tech full-hybrid powertrain. The forthcoming UK launch of the All-New Austral E-Tech full hybrid will further strengthen Renault’s position in the rapidly evolving HEV sector.
Guillaume Sicard, Country Head UK & Managing Director Renault Brand UK, said: “Renault has made an exceptionally strong start to 2023, and it’s even more pleasing that forthcoming products, such as the All-New Austral full hybrid set to arrive in June, and the acceleration of the Renaulution strategy will maintain this momentum during the year. Couple these developments with our commitment to our retail network and easing supply issues, and we are in the best possible position to provide UK drivers with the vehicles and the level of service that they require. This year is certainly shaping up to be an extremely exciting one for us and our customers.”