bp pulse Cransley Park EV Hub in Kettering

bp pulse opens its largest most powerful EV charging hub in the UK

Monday, March 6, 2023 - 09:35
bp pulse, one of the leading ultra-fast and rapid public EV charging networks in the UK, has opened its fastest, most powerful and largest EV charging hub to date in Kettering, North Northamptonshire. The new hub, built by The EV Network and operated by bp pulse, has an installed capacity of 3 megawatts (MW) and features ten 300kW chargers, one of the fastest chargers available in the UK today.

The hub is designed to meet the needs of the growing EV market, providing fast and convenient charging for drivers on the go. With its high-power output, the hub can charge up to 20 cars simultaneously at 150kW, allowing each car to gain up to 100 miles in around 15 minutes* – enough to power a journey from Kettering, North Northamptonshire to London.

Akira Kirton, vice president, bp pulse UK, said: “We are thrilled to introduce another hub here in the UK. It’s our largest and most powerful EV charging hub yet. Customers say power is more important than the number of charging points. That’s why we’re focussing on expanding our ultra-fast charging infrastructure, using the latest technology to ensure reliability, and designed to keep up with the charging speeds of vehicle batteries as they advance.

bp pulse charging points at Kettering“At bp pulse we believe the EV charging network the UK needs will be delivered through EV charging in the right location, at the right time, and at the right speed.”

Reza Shaybani, Co-Founder and Chief Executive of The EV Network, said: “This has been a great project developed and built by The EV Network for bp pulse. We are working together on other exciting projects which will go live over the next few months. This project is in a key geographic location and provides access to well lit, ultra-fast charging. Bringing large sites like this to the public is of paramount importance to us, to be able to shift the UK driver’s confidence in EV charging reliability and availability.”

The hub is now available for use at the intersection of the A14 and A43 near Kettering, North Northamptonshire, England.  bp pulse has already established large scale hubs in Park Lane, London, and at Gatwick Airport, and a site is currently under construction in the West Midlands, which, when completed will contain 16 ultra-fast 300kW chargers capable of charging 32 EVs at any one time.  bp pulse intends to open hundreds of additional charging hubs in other locations around the UK by the end of 2030.

bp is backing Britain with plans to invest up to £18 billion in the UK energy system by the end of 2030. This includes up to £1 billion for EV charging infrastructure.

Today bp has 22,000 EV charge points globally and aims for more than 100,000 by 2030 – around 90% rapid or ultra-fast. It is developing leading positions in key geographies worldwide, underpinned by commercial deals with major fleet operators.

*depending on the type of Electric Vehicle

