First Hydrogen hires EDAG Group to design zero-emission vehicles

First Hydrogen is pleased to announce it has selected EDAG Group (EDAG) as its design styling partner for its next generation of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCEVs). As global mobility engineers with experience in commercial vehicle development, EDAG will support First Hydrogen’s goal to make zero-emission vehicles accessible to fleet managers.
Following the success of the Company’s first two light commercial vehicles which incorporate hydrogen fuel cell stacks – First Hydrogen’s next generation of vans will be the Company’s first vehicles to enter the mass market. Suited to the commercial sector, hydrogen-powered vehicles can travel much further, carry larger payloads, and refueling is much quicker than equivalent battery electric vehicles. First Hydrogen’s vehicles will be aerodynamic, durable, progressive, and highly functional for the driver suiting the vehicle’s duty cycle.
First Hydrogen will offer a complete solution to zero emissions mobility through its innovative Hydrogen-as-a-Service. In providing light commercial vehicles (LCV), a guaranteed supply of renewably sourced green hydrogen fuel and refuelling technology alongside other supporting services, the Company will help fleet managers to transition away from fossil fuels.
Noted for its concept cars and prototypes as for its top-level commercial vehicle development, the design and engineering specialist has been part of the international automotive and commercial vehicle industry for decades. The commercial and off-road vehicle business unit covers the complete development spectrum for commercial vehicles. As well as developing components, modules and complete vehicles, EDAG also manufactures prototype parts & complete vehicles. Bringing creativity, innovation, and a wealth of industry knowledge to the partnership, EDAG Group will create impactful design style and engineering concepts for First Hydrogen’s first FCEVs for the mass market.
Steve Gill, CEO of Automotive for First Hydrogen Limited, says: “This is an incredibly important partnership, with the design of our flagship vehicles destined to set the first impressions of our brand and establish our position in the market. We were compelled by EDAG’s innovative approach to developing our next generation vehicles. As our chosen design partner, EDAG appreciates the benefits hydrogen fuel brings to the LCV class in terms of range, payload, ease of refuelling and ease of use. All these aspects will inform the vehicle’s look and overall design features.”
Harald Keller, COO of EDAG Engineering GmbH, comments: “We are really looking forward to design First Hydrogen’s first mass produced FCEVs. As design partners, our team will support First Hydrogen to enter the commercial vehicle market with impact and enable us to visually communicate the Company’s ambitions and forward-thinking outlook to investors and customers.”