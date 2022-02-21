First Hydrogen and Cambridge University sign collaboration agreement

First Hydrogen has entered into a Research and Collaboration Agreement with the University of Cambridge, UK. The leading designer and manufacturer of zero-emissions, hydrogen-powered utility vehicles has confirmed that, for an initial five-year period, the team at the University of Cambridge will undertake a number of research projects into hydrogen production and mobility. At its centrepiece, the collaboration enables the joint development of hydrogen related technologies to unlock the hydrogen economy with particular focus on the automotive industry, the hydrogen production and the fuel distribution industries.
The partnership will be led by Professor Seamus Higson of the Department of Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology, a world leading institution in energy transition and the department that first developed the hydrogen fuel cell, which was subsequently used in the Apollo moon missions.
The first project of the partnership will develop an AI software tool to harvest user and supplier information related to hydrogen usage, which will better inform hydrogen business cases and help to direct significant investment into hydrogen mobility and related infrastructure. The tool is expected to become an additional revenue generating service that First Hydrogen offers and will also help the company develop its own technology and infrastructure investments in the hydrogen sector.
Nicholas Wrigley, Chairman at First Hydrogen, says: “We are very pleased to announce this industrial and commercial partnership with Professor Higson and such a prestigious and world-renowned institution as the University of Cambridge. The engineering teams within the University are leading the way to decarbonising our futures and their world-class researchers will help First Hydrogen become a leading player in the hydrogen automotive and technology businesses.”
Professor Higson at the University of Cambridge comments: “I am delighted to have reached agreement to work with First Hydrogen in a field where we see huge growth and a conversion of the automotive industry to full scale adoption of hydrogen as a primary fuel source. This collaboration between the University of Cambridge and First Hydrogen also contributes to the United Kingdom leading the way to decarbonisation and reaching our ambitious net zero targets.”
Professor Clemens Kaminski, Head of the Department of Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology at the University of Cambridge, says: “This partnership exemplifies the opportunities that can arise when academia combines with commercial entities. The hydrogen economy is rapidly evolving, and this project offers an excellent opportunity to solve industrial problems and reduce impact on the environment. I am absolutely delighted that this venture is going ahead.”