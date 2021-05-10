Headline News

Gist launches IOSH training for every manager

Monday, May 10, 2021 - 08:45
Logistics specialist Gist has launched an impressive programme of safety training across its employee-base, which will result in every manager in the UK receiving a formal qualification and recognition from the Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH).

Every member of Gist’s management population, some 700 employees, will undertake the IOSH training programme, Managing Safely. Managing Safely is the market-leading health and safety course for line managers, designed to provide all managers with the confidence and enthusiasm to apply knowledge to the workplace.

The course, which drives improvements in safety awareness, was historically completed as a mandatory qualification by Gist’s Safety, Health, Environment and Quality (SHEQ) team as well as safety representatives at each of Gist’s sites. This new training programme rollout will see all managers at all sites receive the qualification, taking Gist’s safety culture to a new level.

Michael Chambers, Gist Chief Executive, said: “Keeping our people safe is the single most important priority for our business. We take this very seriously and by rolling out this training programme we are clearly demonstrating the importance of safety in our organisation and ensuring that every Gist manager is fully equipped to identify, manage and respond to the safety risks we may face.”

 

