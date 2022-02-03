VodaFone
Headline News

General News

Warehouse

Logistics and warehousing must play key role in levelling up plans

Thursday, February 3, 2022 - 09:51
No Comments
1,026 Views
General News, Levelling Up, News, Newsletter, Top News, UK Warehousing Association (UKWA)

The logistics sector has given a muted response to the government’s levelling up strategy, published today (2 February 2022).

Clare Bottle

Clare Bottle

The Levelling Up White Paper outlines 12 missions to help revive deprived areas of the UK. These include increasing pay, employment and productivity, raising public investment in research and development outside the south-east of England by 40%, eliminating illiteracy and innumeracy in the most disadvantaged parts of the country, increasing skills training, improving public transport, and increasing regional funding and powers.

Clare Bottle, chief executive of the UK Warehousing Association (UKWA), said that it is “extremely disappointing after all the months of hype” that warehousing is not mentioned in the Government’s 12 missions to level up in the UK.

“Warehousing and Logistics contributes billions of pounds to the UK economy, accounts for around seven percent of the UK’s workforce and is creating increasingly diverse job opportunities, whilst also becoming more energy efficient,” she said.

Pointing to the recent publication of the British Property Federation’s report ‘Levelling Up – The Logic of Logistics’ which revealed significant growth in the sector as well as unprecedented demand for warehousing space, she added: “This illustrates clearly that warehousing is already making an important contribution to the government’s levelling-up agenda, with 70% of demand for warehousing property coming from the North and Midlands.

She urged the government to recognize “that warehousing’s success is a good news story not only for the economy, but for society and the environment”.

She added: “Warehousing growth is essential to the success of the levelling up strategy.”

Bottle warned that the government will only achieve its aim of increasing pay, employment and productivity in every area of the UK by 2030 if the right logistics infrastructure is in place to support the ongoing expansion of the digital economy.

However, she welcomed the white paper’s pledge to commit to more R&D investment which she said should help drive automation and digitalisation in warehousing.

Micheal Gove

Micheal Gove

“Enhanced public transport connectivity may even deliver better freight transport, if congestion is alleviated, or roads and railways are improved,” she added. “And vitally, on skills and training, the promise of 200,000 more people successfully completing high-quality skills training annually, could be a much-needed stimulus to tackle the critical labour shortages that are currently crippling this important industry.”

Alexandra Herdman, public policy manager at Logistics UK, warned that the government must deal with the logistics industry’s skills shortage if its plans are to succeed.

She described the Levelling Up White Paper as a “fantastic opportunity for logistics to showcase its vital role in providing skilled jobs and economic growth”.

She added: “The logistics sector links global trade to British businesses and their customers, with logistics hubs such as maritime ports, airports, inland road and rail distribution centres also acting as drivers of economic growth and development.

“To maximise these opportunities and support effective supply chains, the government must ensure the necessary logistics infrastructure – including warehouses, driver welfare facilities and sufficient lorry parking – is considered in its plans. Overcoming the skills shortage in the logistics industry will also be vital; this must remain a key focus for the government.

“Logistics UK looks forward to seeing the detail and engaging with government on the delivery of these proposals.”

 

Tags
, ,
VodaFone

Related Article

Overnight Lorry Park

Hauliers must ‘step up’ and impro...

Feb 03, 2022No Comments

Transport minister Baroness Vere has slammed the haulage industry for failing to invest in its drivers and called on operators to “step up” their efforts to improve

HGVs filling up at a UKFuel's bunker site

UK Fuels brings bunker fuel...

UK Fuels has enhanced its fuel bunkering services with

Feb 03, 2022
Osprey Charging points

Major retail partnership op...

Osprey Charging, one of the UK’s largest and fastest-growing

Feb 03, 2022
Blue car charging up at public charging point

RAC backs major new campaig...

The RAC is backing a major new national campaign

Feb 02, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021234,996 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021145,098 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 2019109,506 Views

    SRCL Group implements telemati...

    Specialist healthcare services company SRCL

    Feb 13, 201569,072 Views

    Think we have it tough? Try th...

    By Javad Mahmood, Managing Director

    Apr 23, 201465,064 Views
    Hot Topics
    Overnight Lorry Park

    Hauliers must ‘step up&#...

    Transport minister Baroness Vere has

    Feb 03, 2022
    Warehouse

    Logistics and warehousing must...

    The logistics sector has given

    Feb 03, 2022
    HGVs filling up at a UKFuel's bunker site

    UK Fuels brings bunker fuel pu...

    UK Fuels has enhanced its

    Feb 03, 2022
    Osprey Charging points

    Major retail partnership opens...

    Osprey Charging, one of the

    Feb 03, 2022
    Blue car charging up at public charging point

    RAC backs major new campaign t...

    The RAC is backing a

    Feb 02, 2022

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing