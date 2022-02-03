UK Fuels brings bunker fuel purchasing and convenience to HGV Operators

UK Fuels has enhanced its fuel bunkering services with an expanded network of 3,500 filling stations that will accept operator-branded Bunkerplus fuel cards. The bunkering service is specifically designed for high volume diesel users, allowing businesses to bulk buy wholesale fuel, with the ability to fill up at any fuel station on the UK Fuels network.
UK Fuels employs a team of in-house Fuel Stock Analysts to help operators purchase diesel at favourable commercial rates from a range of suppliers, with the option of spot market or fixed contract prices. Vehicles can then refuel at all UK Fuels sites, which include more than 875 HGV-accessible sites and extensive motorway and trunk road coverage.
The UK Fuels bunkering service is already used by companies such as Biffa, Morrisons, Turners of Soham and Eddie Stobart. UK Fuels advises that any operator using over 10,000 litres a week will benefit from bulk fuel purchasing.
“Here at UK Fuels, we have spent more than 30 years helping companies find the most competitive fuel price for their fleet,” said Jonathan Haseler, Managing Director, UK Fuels. “For businesses with particularly large fleets that prefer to buy their own fuel, the UK Fuels bunkering service gives operators control over their fuel purchasing and the opportunity to reduce fuel costs.”
UK Fuels also offers bespoke versions of their Bunkerplus fuel card, allowing cards to match the company’s corporate design identity for added security and consistent branding on and off the road. Fuel transactions using the Bunkerplus fuel cards are automatically recorded for reporting on an online account management platform called Velocity. It provides comprehensive financial and management information on fuel use and fleet performance, pinpointing potential inefficiencies and helping to reduce costs.
UK Fuels offers the most extensive range of fuel cards in the UK, with more than half a million fuel cards in use. It has a particularly strong presence amongst commercial fleet operators, and in the HGV sector, where its cards are accepted at most UK truck stops and HGV friendly fuel stations. By postcode area, UK Fuels now has 96 per cent of the UK covered.
UK Fuels is part of Radius Payment Solutions, a business services company that also provides fuel-related services, electric vehicle charge points, vehicle tracking, telecoms and insurance. Globally managing over 3 billion litres of fuel per annum and with 1.2 million active fuel cards in issue, Radius is one of the UK’s fastest-growing companies.