VodaFone
Headline News

Fleet Management

HGVs filling up at a UKFuel's bunker site

UK Fuels brings bunker fuel purchasing and convenience to HGV Operators

Thursday, February 3, 2022 - 09:28
No Comments
822 Views
Fleet Management, Fuel, Fuel Management, News, Newsletter, Top News

UK Fuels has enhanced its fuel bunkering services with an expanded network of 3,500 filling stations that will accept operator-branded Bunkerplus fuel cards. The bunkering service is specifically designed for high volume diesel users, allowing businesses to bulk buy wholesale fuel, with the ability to fill up at any fuel station on the UK Fuels network.

Bunkerplus

UK Fuels employs a team of in-house Fuel Stock Analysts to help operators purchase diesel at favourable commercial rates from a range of suppliers, with the option of spot market or fixed contract prices. Vehicles can then refuel at all UK Fuels sites, which include more than 875 HGV-accessible sites and extensive motorway and trunk road coverage.

The UK Fuels bunkering service is already used by companies such as Biffa, Morrisons, Turners of Soham and Eddie Stobart. UK Fuels advises that any operator using over 10,000 litres a week will benefit from bulk fuel purchasing.

“Here at UK Fuels, we have spent more than 30 years helping companies find the most competitive fuel price for their fleet,” said Jonathan Haseler, Managing Director, UK Fuels. “For businesses with particularly large fleets that prefer to buy their own fuel, the UK Fuels bunkering service gives operators control over their fuel purchasing and the opportunity to reduce fuel costs.”

UK Fuels also offers bespoke versions of their Bunkerplus fuel card, allowing cards to match the company’s corporate design identity for added security and consistent branding on and off the road.  Fuel transactions using the Bunkerplus fuel cards are automatically recorded for reporting on an online account management platform called Velocity. It provides comprehensive financial and management information on fuel use and fleet performance, pinpointing potential inefficiencies and helping to reduce costs.

UK Fuels offers the most extensive range of fuel cards in the UK, with more than half a million fuel cards in use. It has a particularly strong presence amongst commercial fleet operators, and in the HGV sector, where its cards are accepted at most UK truck stops and HGV friendly fuel stations. By postcode area, UK Fuels now has 96 per cent of the UK covered.

UK Fuels is part of Radius Payment Solutions, a business services company that also provides fuel-related services, electric vehicle charge points, vehicle tracking, telecoms and insurance. Globally managing over 3 billion litres of fuel per annum and with 1.2 million active fuel cards in issue, Radius is one of the UK’s fastest-growing companies.

Tags
,
VodaFone

Related Article

Overnight Lorry Park

Hauliers must ‘step up’ and impro...

Feb 03, 2022No Comments

Transport minister Baroness Vere has slammed the haulage industry for failing to invest in its drivers and called on operators to “step up” their efforts to improve

Warehouse

Logistics and warehousing m...

The logistics sector has given a muted response to

Feb 03, 2022
Osprey Charging points

Major retail partnership op...

Osprey Charging, one of the UK’s largest and fastest-growing

Feb 03, 2022
Blue car charging up at public charging point

RAC backs major new campaig...

The RAC is backing a major new national campaign

Feb 02, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021234,996 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021145,098 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 2019109,506 Views

    SRCL Group implements telemati...

    Specialist healthcare services company SRCL

    Feb 13, 201569,072 Views

    Think we have it tough? Try th...

    By Javad Mahmood, Managing Director

    Apr 23, 201465,064 Views
    Hot Topics
    Overnight Lorry Park

    Hauliers must ‘step up&#...

    Transport minister Baroness Vere has

    Feb 03, 2022
    Warehouse

    Logistics and warehousing must...

    The logistics sector has given

    Feb 03, 2022
    HGVs filling up at a UKFuel's bunker site

    UK Fuels brings bunker fuel pu...

    UK Fuels has enhanced its

    Feb 03, 2022
    Osprey Charging points

    Major retail partnership opens...

    Osprey Charging, one of the

    Feb 03, 2022
    Blue car charging up at public charging point

    RAC backs major new campaign t...

    The RAC is backing a

    Feb 02, 2022

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing