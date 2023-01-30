Vanaways unveils new operations centre

Independent vehicle supply specialist Vanaways has fired the starting pistol on a race towards significant expansion in 2023, by moving its staff to a stunning new office complex.
The building represents a massive upgrade over its previous headquarters and is designed to give the ambitious company space to grow.
The site at Eden Office Park, Ham Green, Bristol is just five minutes from Vanaways’ previous home but a world away in terms of space and quality of both office accommodation and parking facilities.
“We’d already outgrown the old office and the fact that we have big plans for the coming year meant a move to a much more spacious and better-equipped base was a pressing need,” said Director Adam Carter.
“The new site is a great improvement. It allows us to have dedicated areas for our various teams as well as break-out spaces and rooms for client meetings and conferences. There’s lots more parking available too, for both staff and visitors, and the building presents a smart, professional face which reflects our approach to finding the best vehicles at the most competitive prices for our customers.”
Vanaways’ sales force is split into three sections. The successful retail team, which trades under the name Van Sales UK, has been the core of the business since its inception in 2017 and is focused on dealing with incoming inquiries.
New in 2022, though, was the addition of a Business Development Team, with a brief to target more prospective customers.
Last year also saw the establishment of a ground-breaking partnership with leading trade and DIY retailer Toolstation, under which vans are marketed through its network of more than 550 stores nationwide as well as online – a dedicated unit has been set up to deal with this business.
The expanded accommodation has also allowed marketing, accounts, procurement, customer service and administration colleagues space to create their own workspace areas.
“In total we now have 45 people working here but we’re actively recruiting so that’s growing all the time,” continued Adam.
“The opening of this new office is the final piece of the jigsaw that we spent much of last year assembling – along with the Toolstation partnership, a series of key senior appointments and a drive to attract new customers to our brand.
“We confidently expect these developments will help us to hit our initial target of 10,000 vehicle sales per year very soon – and then to use that as a springboard for even greater expansion.”
Vanaways is an internet-based business. Its sales experts work over phone and email networks to quickly match customers up with their perfect vehicle selections, with an emphasis on making the process as simple, quick and efficient as possible.
Vehicles are typically ordered and supplied, to tight timeframes, without the customer ever having to leave their place of work. The absence of an expensive showroom or large standing stock also keeps overheads to a minimum, so pricing is highly competitive.
Adam continued: “We’re not tied to any manufacturer so can source whatever vehicle a customer wants. But for many people these days, the badge on the front of their van is less important than a hassle-free acquisition process. That’s where we score; by speeding up the journey from production line to the customer’s premises, and by providing the best value for money with minimal paperwork.”