IVECO & TfL partner in new scrappage scheme

Monday, January 30, 2023 - 09:20
London’s mission for cleaner air has seen average CO2 emissions drop significantly in the UK’s capital, and now a new scheme from Transport for London aims to help IVECO eDAILY customers transition from diesel to a zero-emissions vehicle. A recently announced £110 million TfL fund enables owners of 3.5 tonne diesel vans that are Euro 5 and below to scrap them in exchange for a £7,500 contribution towards an electric model. IVECO will then also contribute an additional £1,000 meaning that new eDAILY customers can receive £8,500 off the retail price of the class-leading model.

This scheme is open to small businesses of 10 employees or less, sole traders and charities operating within London boroughs – visit the TfL website for details of full eligibility* The aim is to remove the most polluting vehicles from the road with a strong incentive for operators to make the switch to an EV.

The initiative arrives before London’s expansion of its Ultra Low Emissions Zone in August 2023, a vastly increased area that will see operators charged £12.50 a day if their vehicle doesn’t meet emissions regulations. Switching to an electric vehicle not only avoids such charges, but also greatly contributes to cleaner air.

The new IVECO eDAILY delivers on zero emissions without compromising your mission. Maintaining the same impressive 3.5-tonne towing capacity and class-leading turning circle as its diesel equivalent – it’s the same Daily, just electric. Additionally, the game-changing 15kW ePTO enables the vehicle to power a wide range of equipment from a refrigerated body to tipper, or an arial platform to refuse compactor.

A fully modular battery set means that operators can tailor their eDAILY based on their mission. Offered with one, two, or three 37kWh battery packs, eDAILYs can cover up to 248 miles** on a single charge. Rapid charging at 80kW will see this model gain 62 miles of range in just 30 minutes. Peace of mind comes as standard with an eight-year 100,000-mile warranty for vehicles with one battery, or 155,000-miles with two or three batteries. A three-year or 100,000-mile chassis warranty accompanies the 2XL Repair and Maintenance package included for all models.

IVECO UK Light Business Line Director, Mike Cutts said “Air quality is a critical environmental issue, and so encouraging operators to go electric by making the switch even more affordable makes sense. IVECO is proud to support this TFL scheme with an additional £1,000 contribution for eDAILY customers.”

*For more on the TfL scrappage scheme please visit: https://tfl.gov.uk/modes/driving/ultra-low-emission-zone/scrappage-schemes

**Range quoted is that of an IVECO eDAILY 42S 3 battery model on the urban cycle fully laden.

