VodaFone
Headline News

General News

Pothole-related breakdowns leap during last three months of 2022

Monday, January 30, 2023 - 11:07
No Comments
1,704 Views
General News, News, Newsletter, Pot Holes, RAC, Top News

RAC patrols attended nearly a quarter (23%) more breakdowns where potholes were likely to blame in the last three months of 2022 compared to the previous three months.

The motoring services company’s roadside staff went out to an average of 20 breakdowns a day between October and the end of the year – a total of more than 1,800 – for faults such as damaged shock absorbers, broken suspension springs and distorted wheels. This was up from 16 a day over the previous three months (1,462 in total) and was the highest number of pothole-related breakdowns seen in the fourth quarter of the year since 2019.

The threat of a plethora of potholes appearing over the next few months is now very real indeed given how much rain there has been either side of December’s sub-zero temperatures. These are the perfect conditions for creating potholes, as water makes its way into cracks which then expand when it freezes, causing the road surface to crumble.

Research for the RAC’s latest Report on Motoring found that an enormous 86% of drivers have had to deliberately steer to avoid potholes over the past year, a figure that rises to 90% of those in rural areas but only falls to 81% of those in urban locations. Most drivers (55%) also rated pothole repairs in their local areas as ‘poor’ or ‘very poor’.

RAC head of roads policy Nicholas Lyes said: “The wet weather we’ve had both before and after the coldest start to winter in 12 years in December is the perfect recipe for potholes to start peppering the roads. We fear that by the Spring, drivers will be plagued by a plethora of potholes across the country’s roads which makes journeys uncomfortable and frustrating or, worse still, could lead to very expensive garage repair bills – the last thing anyone wants in a cost-of-living crisis. It’s also important to remember that potholes are so much more than just an annoyance, they are a true road safety danger, especially for those on two wheels as they represent a huge risk to their personal safety.

“As many drivers will no doubt testify, there are too many occasions where potholes have been poorly patched up by cash-strapped councils which then return all too quickly. It’s frankly absurd that, as a country, we seem unable to get on top of such an age-old problem when roads play such an important role in people’s everyday lives – and are vital to moving goods and businesses delivering services.

“Councils are crying out for more funding to do a proper job in getting their roads up to a decent standard. With drivers still rating the ongoing poor state of the roads as one of their biggest motoring frustrations, they can only hope that 2023 is the year when the Government finally sits up, takes notice of Britain’s perpetual problem with potholes and comes up with a better way to solve it.”

Tags
,

Related Article

Spanning the Calder & Hebble Navigation

Feb 01, 2023No Comments

Believed to be the largest individual civil engineering project ever undertaken by Calderdale Council, Collett deliver four steel bridge sections to form the new link road across

Fusion Processing Ltd accel...

Fleetpoint has been closely following the progress of the

Feb 01, 2023

EV waiting game for fleet d...

Electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming the go-to option for

Feb 01, 2023

ABB E-mobility delivers mil...

ABB E-mobility has announced the delivery of its one

Jan 31, 2023

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    MOT change proposals: the indu...

    There has been further reaction

    Jan 23, 20235,394 Views

    UK’s first full size autonom...

    Stagecoach, the UK’s largest bus

    Jan 23, 20235,130 Views

    Four fleet and transport predi...

    Fleet management over the next

    Jan 23, 20234,452 Views

    The safest new car of 2022: Te...

    Tesla’s Model Y is the

    Jan 23, 20234,188 Views

    Hydrogen: The future for HGVs

    In recent years, the transportation

    Jan 30, 20234,080 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 2022112,986 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202274,160 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202248,588 Views
    Self driving car

    Self-driving car crashes: who ...

    At the beginning of the

    Apr 07, 202238,256 Views

    Port strikes adding further pa...

    Europe’s overstretched supply chains are

    Sep 27, 202233,552 Views
    Recent Blogs

    Spanning the Calder & Heb...

    Believed to be the largest

    Feb 01, 2023

    Fusion Processing Ltd accelera...

    Fleetpoint has been closely following

    Feb 01, 2023

    EV waiting game for fleet driv...

    Electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming

    Feb 01, 2023

    ABB E-mobility delivers millio...

    ABB E-mobility has announced the

    Jan 31, 2023

    How fleet video telematics tec...

    Operating a fleet is only

    Jan 31, 2023
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing