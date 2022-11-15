IVECO S-WAY Natural Gas supports the Lord Mayor’s Show

Dating back to the early 13th century, The Lord Mayor’s Show is steeped in history, and in 2022 IVECO took part in the event by providing an IVECO S-WAY Natural Gas tractor unit to pull one of the many eye-catching floats being displayed. London has worked hard to reduce emissions from vehicles entering the city over the years, and so the IVECO S-WAY was the ideal choice for this mission. Running on bio-methane, this CNG vehicle provides a reduction in carbon emissions of up to 95% when compared with an equivalent diesel truck.
The IVECO S-WAY Natural Gas is powered by a 460hp Cursor 13 engine capable of producing 2000Nm of torque. Brawn meets brain as this substantial performance is accompanied by impressive economy and greatly reduced carbon emissions. With the cost of traditional fuels fluctuating greatly, operators also benefit from reduced running costs with this gas-powered IVECO S-WAY. Even the float itself takes the environment into consideration. Created by Spectrum Exhibitions, the distinctive display has been made from recycled materials. From design to completion, the creation took around a week to construct.
The Lord Mayor’s Show celebrates the historic appointment of a mayor by The City of London. King John decreed that every newly elected Mayor had to swear loyalty to the Crown, with this procession becoming a celebration over the centuries. The colourful procession runs through the City of London and features horse drawn-carriages, decorative floats, and an array of costumes. Some 5,000 people attend on 12th November with near 500 exhibitors taking part.
This IVECO S-WAY Natural Gas pulled an imaginative float designed to raise awareness for the Alzheimer’s Society. A series of moving graphics give way to a large rotating model of the brain at the rear – intricately illuminated for maximum impact.
IVECO has been an industry leader in natural gas vehicles for over 20 years and today offers gas variants of many core models. From the multi-talented IVECO Daily to the masterful IVECO S-WAY, IVECO provides a natural gas vehicle for every mission.
Gareth Lumsdaine Truck Business Line Director “We were proud to support The Lord Mayor’s Show. The IVECO S-WAY Natural Gas was the perfect candidate for a highly capable low-emissions vehicle operating in low and ultra-low emission zones such as central London.”