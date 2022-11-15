VodaFone
Headline News

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)

IVECO S-WAY Natural Gas supports the Lord Mayor’s Show

Tuesday, November 15, 2022 - 09:17
No Comments
1,536 Views
Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), General News, Iveco, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Dating back to the early 13th century, The Lord Mayor’s Show is steeped in history, and in 2022 IVECO took part in the event by providing an IVECO S-WAY Natural Gas tractor unit to pull one of the many eye-catching floats being displayed. London has worked hard to reduce emissions from vehicles entering the city over the years, and so the IVECO S-WAY was the ideal choice for this mission. Running on bio-methane, this CNG vehicle provides a reduction in carbon emissions of up to 95% when compared with an equivalent diesel truck.

The IVECO S-WAY Natural Gas is powered by a 460hp Cursor 13 engine capable of producing 2000Nm of torque. Brawn meets brain as this substantial performance is accompanied by impressive economy and greatly reduced carbon emissions. With the cost of traditional fuels fluctuating greatly, operators also benefit from reduced running costs with this gas-powered IVECO S-WAY. Even the float itself takes the environment into consideration. Created by Spectrum Exhibitions, the distinctive display has been made from recycled materials. From design to completion, the creation took around a week to construct.

The Lord Mayor’s Show celebrates the historic appointment of a mayor by The City of London. King John decreed that every newly elected Mayor had to swear loyalty to the Crown, with this procession becoming a celebration over the centuries. The colourful procession runs through the City of London and features horse drawn-carriages, decorative floats, and an array of costumes. Some 5,000 people attend on 12th November with near 500 exhibitors taking part.

This IVECO S-WAY Natural Gas pulled an imaginative float designed to raise awareness for the Alzheimer’s Society. A series of moving graphics give way to a large rotating model of the brain at the rear – intricately illuminated for maximum impact.

IVECO has been an industry leader in natural gas vehicles for over 20 years and today offers gas variants of many core models. From the multi-talented IVECO Daily to the masterful IVECO S-WAY, IVECO provides a natural gas vehicle for every mission.

Gareth Lumsdaine Truck Business Line Director “We were proud to support The Lord Mayor’s Show. The IVECO S-WAY Natural Gas was the perfect candidate for a highly capable low-emissions vehicle operating in low and ultra-low emission zones such as central London.”

Tags
,
VodaFone

Related Article

Haulier launches legal action against ‘...

Nov 16, 2022No Comments

Haulier Danny W Poole & Sons has launched legal action against the government’s ‘idiotic’ and ‘not fit for purpose’ immigration rules, after being advised by the Home

pothole

60% of drivers think the st...

Six-in-10 drivers (60%) believe the condition of local roads

Nov 16, 2022

DPD to switch diesel HGVs t...

DPD will switch its entire diesel HGV fleet to

Nov 16, 2022

Go-Ahead expands in south-w...

The Go-Ahead Group has agreed to buy Dartline, a

Nov 15, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    More than 80% of UK SMEs want ...

    Most UK small businesses want

    Nov 07, 20225,094 Views

    We don’t need to scrap vehic...

    Comment from David Lorenz, CEO,

    Nov 07, 20224,230 Views

    eStar Truck and Van add tacho ...

    eStar Truck & Van marked

    Nov 08, 20223,990 Views

    Road freight prices ease, but ...

    For the first time since

    Nov 10, 20223,906 Views

    Overworking causes van drivers...

    The UK’s van drivers are

    Nov 08, 20223,684 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202185,350 Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 202281,546 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202166,114 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202263,096 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202241,958 Views
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing