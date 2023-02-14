A S Taylor takes the cash flow fast lane with a new TMS

An independent haulier is improving cash flow after switching to a new transport management system (TMS).
Based near Burton-on-Trent in the east Midlands, A S Taylor Transport is a general haulage contractor which also specialises in long and wide loads for boat transport. It operates around 20 tractor units and 40 trailers including flatbeds, tautliners, trombones, low loaders, extending three-axles, and urban trailers. The company, which has been in business for more than 35 years, also offers workshop services to other HGV operators.
A S Taylor had used the Stirling TMS for decades, alongside Stirling Workshop for its garage business and Stirling Accounts, but has recently upgraded its TMS to a cloud Mandata GoPlus with integrated apps, to future-proof the business.
As well as job creation and planning, Mandata GoPlus, a TMS for hauliers requiring more advanced system integrations, streamlines the POD and invoicing process, helping haulage and logistics companies to speed up cash flow. It automatically sends electronic proof of delivery to customers when a job is completed, keeping them informed. In addition, says Mandata, GoPlus integrates with all Mandata enhancement apps, customer portal and major pallet network systems, including Stirling Warehouse and Stirling Accounts, providing greater visibility, and reducing duplication.
Emma Tideswell, director of transport operations for A S Taylor, said: “Stirling is the only TMS we’ve ever used and it has served our business very well. However, with Mandata GoPlus we get additional functionality that is very useful to us.
“The invoicing system is excellent and it integrates well with Stirling Accounts; we’re able to easily transfer information between the two, which saves us time. With GoPlus, invoicing is a much quicker process and the customer gets the invoice and other documentation together, in one email. This also means that invoice queries from clients are swiftly resolved.
“Obviously, most of our customers are on payment terms so you don’t see an immediate uplift in cash flow, but it does improve over time. Every month end you get the expected amount paid in, when you’d expect it, because any disputes or queries are dealt with earlier on.”
A S Taylor is also implementing Mandata’s Manifests and Navigation apps for electronic proof of delivery and ETAs. “For some clients ePOD is a must and for others it enhances their customer service, so we are in the process of rolling this out,” added Emma. “We also very much like the fact that GoPlus is cloud-based, as working from home is increasingly important, so it gives us that extra flexibility.”
In addition to improving cash flow and visibility across the operation, GoPlus now enables AS Taylor to manage everything from job creation and planning to job execution, proof of delivery and invoicing – all in one place.