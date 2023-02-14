VodaFone
Peace of mind on the road with IVECO TOPCARE

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 - 10:51
IVECO has launched the first fast-track service and hospitality pack in the industry: IVECO TOPCARE. The premium assistance service powered by IVECO’s connectivity has been designed to support customers in the case of unpredicted extraordinary maintenance, getting the vehicle back on the road as fast as possible and taking care of the driver if the issue requires more time to resolve. A first-class service – unique in the freight industry.

This is the latest step in the brand’s driver-centric revolution, which started with the launch of the IVECO S-WAY in 2019 and harnesses its advanced connectivity to provide customers with the ideal business solution for fleet owners and a perfect travelling companion for the driver. Since the launch IVECO has reinforced its commitment to its drivers’ community and introduced products and services aimed at improving the drivers’ daily life on board in terms of Safety, Comfort and Connectivity.

“With TOPCARE, IVECO once again proves to be an innovator with its extensive portfolio of services built around the customer,” says Gareth Lumsdaine, IVECO Ltd Truck Business Line Director.  “Driven by our strong driver-centric approach and combined with our digital and connectivity mindset, we have designed a premium support service to ensure our drivers and fleet owners enjoy peace of mind when their truck is on the road. However, we want our customers to feel safe with IVECO in every situation, so we have devised an all-inclusive service that ensures fast and agile action thanks to advanced systems, maximising the vehicle’s uptime and business productivity while looking after the driver, even in the case of unexpected events.”

With IVECO’s widespread network of more than 1,800 service points across Europe ready to assist customers 24/7, the driver is never far from expert support if needed and the vehicle will be swiftly back on the road, wherever they are, whatever they need, improving business productivity for the fleet owner.

Should the vehicle experience unpredicted workshop maintenance during its journey, the IVECO Control Room, which constantly monitors all connected vehicles, will receive an immediate alert assigning the vehicle the highest priority to resolve the concern.

An urgent parts supply process is automatically triggered, and qualified diagnostic experts set to work to minimise downtime, providing constant updates on the status of the repair.

If the repair takes longer than expected and the driver is far from home, IVECO TOPCARE provides them with a hospitality package to take care of their basic needs including;  meals, hotel accommodation, transfers and parking as needed, to ensure the driver’s comfort and well-being during the wait. For total peace of mind medical assistance can be sought in the case of non-urgent health issues.

IVECO TOPCARE is offered free of charge to all IVECO S-WAY artic connected vehicle customers who purchase a minimum 3-year 3XL (100,00km) R&M Contract and is provided via IVECO’s partner 24/7 GmbH

