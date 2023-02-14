VodaFone
DAF

Stewarts of Tayside freshen up its fleet with 20 new vehicles

Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Fresh produce supplier Stewarts of Tayside has added 10 DAF New Generation XF 480 6×2 tractor units and 10 Gray & Adams refrigerated trailers to its fleet from Asset Alliance Group to help manage the growth of its business.

The 44-tonne trucks are supplied on a three-year contract hire deal, while the trailers with dual temperature fridges arrive on operating lease contracts. Stewarts of Tayside – one of the UK’s largest growers of swede and soft fruit – has also extended an existing operating lease deal with Asset Alliance Group for 10 Gray & Adams trailers with single temperature fridges.

The Perthshire family-run company, which farms over 3,500 acres of land on the banks of the river Tay, runs a fleet of 43 trucks. Its entire 54-strong fleet of Gray & Adams refrigerated trailers have been supplied by Asset Alliance Group.

Jim Winn, Transport Manager at Stewarts of Tayside, says: “We pride ourselves on delivering fresh produce, primarily swede, strawberries and raspberries to our customers in the best possible condition.

“The additions to our modern fleet are allowing us to expand our operations, ensuring we can continue to offer a high level of service in the distribution of our fruit and vegetables across the UK.

“Wrapped in our colourful livery, these new trucks and trailers are helping to grow our reputation nationwide.”

Stewarts of Tayside currently makes more than 600 deliveries a week, including to some of the major multiples. Each of the new vehicles is expected to average 160,000 km per year.

The company’s partnership with Asset Alliance Group spans more than seven years, but it’s the first time the company has added DAF tractor units to its fleet.

Winn says: “The Asset Alliance Group team have been absolutely brilliant to work with. They were the only company who could supply us with the trucks and trailers we needed on the timescale we proposed.”

Dougie Bennett, Business Development Manager at Asset Alliance Group, says: “We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with Stewarts of Tayside by supplying the quality trucks and trailers the company needs to help handle business growth in 2023 and beyond.”

 

    EVanDieselvsElectric

