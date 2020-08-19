Shell announces European Electronic Tolling Solution (EETS) for fleets

Shell has marked the launch of its tolling solution for heavy-duty fleets. To help simplify the complexity of cross-border toll payments, Shell’s EETS solution is designed to be tailored for each customer, allowing drivers to seamlessly manage toll payments in more than 10 countries across Europe*. This streamlined service means that fleet managers can now keep track of a range of fuel and non-fuel purchases – including toll payments – along with Shell Fuel Card expenses, with a single set of invoices in their own currency, managed through Shell Fleet Hub.
Europe’s multiple tolling systems and dozens of toll operators can make life difficult on the road and back at base. To help both fleet managers and drivers navigate the challenges of cross-border tolling and minimise the associated costs and admin, Shell’s growing international offering provides tolling solutions across 27 different countries, delivering the most complete and comprehensive coverage of EETS and national schemes, alike. The tailored nature of the offering means that fleet managers can work collaboratively with Shell’s team of international services experts to match the Shell EETS solution to the geographical needs of their fleet. The service’s automatic updates mean that more countries can be remotely added to a Shell EETS Solution as interoperability increases and fleet needs evolve over time, helping to future-proof the solution, reduce costs and the number of on-board units needed, plus limit admin time.
Designed with simplicity and clarity in mind, the end-to-end solution requires fleet managers to complete a single registration form. Shell’s team of experts will then manage orders and provide fleet managers with a comprehensive overview of their EETS and national solutions solution, with the OBUs sent directly to where the company needs them. To give fleet managers greater transparency and clarity when tracking their fleet’s spending, Shell’s service provides fleet managers with the data that matters across all products and services, including tolling and fuel uplift across Europe. Additionally, fleets can take advantage of easy access to the latest tolling news and guidance, toll calculators, VAT Refund and Excise Duty recovery, Truck Parking, Breakdown Assistance and more. This allows fleet managers to plan and manage their tolling and other operations, to generate savings and efficiencies wherever possible.
“Despite current challenges, fleets across the country have been working tirelessly, crossing borders to meet demands and delivery schedules. However, as we now face a period of economic uncertainty, it’s pivotal that fleets generate both cost and time efficiencies wherever possible”, said Sarah Llewelyn, UK Sales Manager, Shell Fleet Solutions.
“As Europe’s toll systems are notoriously challenging and the risk of accruing fines ever prevalent, our tolling solution is designed to help fleet managers and drivers save both time and reduce costs. By leveraging over 30 years of experience and long-standing relationships with major providers across the continent, we can support customers in simplifying the process, from registration to Shell Card integration to consolidated invoicing. Our team of experts are committed to finding a bespoke solution, truly compatible with the needs of your fleet,” Sarah continued.
Shell’s European tolling solution is designed to make life and EETS simpler for fleet managers and drivers alike. Please visit www.shell.co.uk/eutolling today, to find out how Shell can support fleets in simplifying European Tolling and request a consultation. Alternatively, Shell customers can contact their Shell Account Manager for further information.
* EETS – European Electronic Toll Service, is an EU directive that aims to simplify the process of paying tolls across the continent. It proposes a single on-board unit that would be compatible with all European road charging systems. Shell is at the forefront of the drive to make it a reality.