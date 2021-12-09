VodaFone
Headline News

Driver Safety

Overnight lorry park

UK service stations labelled the worst for truck drivers

Thursday, December 9, 2021 - 06:18
No Comments
492 Views
Driver Safety, Driver Training/Safety, Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

While there is a much-needed focus on the pressures facing the truck community, new research from eStar, the Mercedes-Benz Truck and Van franchise partner in the North West and North Wales, highlights the hidden issues faced by hard-working drivers when they need to take a break at one of the UK’s service stations.

Research conducted amongst 250 truck and van drivers showed that two-thirds (66%) believe the UK has the worst service stations out of all the countries they’ve visited. In fact, 33% of male drivers say service stations are unusable, with this rising to 38% amongst female drivers.

Lorry driverDrivers say service stations are dingy (33%), dirty (27%) and unsafe (28%), and sadly, these working conditions makes them feel vulnerable (16%), unsafe (15%) and neglected (15%).

When asked specifically about what the daily issues facing them were, the respondents cited:

  1. Access to bathroom facilities (50%)
  2. Long waiting times for loading/unloading (46%)
  3. Quality of food available at service stations (43%)
  4. Cleanliness of service stations (41%)
  5. Unhygienic facilities at service stations (39%)

As a result of this, 40% of drivers feel they are treated unfairly, with a further 36% feeling like they’re forgotten about, so changes truck and van drivers would like to see were cited as:

  • Driver community areas to socialise with the rest of the community (38%)
  • Increased toilet/shower facilities (38%)
  • Increased parking spaces (34%)
  • Greater security measures (34%)
  • Clean facilities (33%)
  • Healthier food options (32%)

Steve Bridge, Managing Director of eStar, said: “As we head closer to Christmas the demand for deliveries is getting higher and higher, meaning more work for truck and van drivers. These drivers are among those who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic and have faced several other issues including driver shortages, Brexit and an unprecedented increase in deliveries. Quite often these jobs involve driving for long periods of time, unsocial hours, and having to take pit stops at service stations.

“Those of us that use service stations as quick stop-offs on long trips to grab some food or use the facilities may not notice the environment in as much detail, so we’re proud to be able to give drivers a voice to share their own views.

“Working environments have an effect on us and our attitudes towards our jobs no matter the role or what we do, which is why at our new Knowsley dealerships, we have created a driver lounge and shower facility for all our truck customers, even if they don’t have any work booked in with us that day – they’re welcome to use our safe, secure, and clean facilities at any time.”

Tags
, ,
VodaFone

Related Article

Young HGV Driver

Industry to lobby ministers over inadequate f...

Dec 09, 2021No Comments

Hauliers are preparing to lobby ministers after their request for greater funding of the Urban Driver Apprenticeship was rejected by the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education

ULEZ under fire as two-thir...

London’s air pollution-fighting flagship scheme Ultra Low Emission Zone

Dec 09, 2021
White delivery van

How retail delivery can hel...

Online deliveries – is there anything more convenient? You

Dec 09, 2021
Renault Zoe

Hero to Zero: Renault Zoe r...

Euro NCAP reveals its final safety ratings of 2021,

Dec 08, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021229,626 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021141,198 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201994,938 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202155,902 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201847,562 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing