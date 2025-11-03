Samsara and Allianz UK join to enhance fleet risk management

Samsara Inc. and Allianz UK have signed a strategic partnership to make cutting-edge risk management technology more accessible to a broader range of UK fleets. This strategic partnership provides Allianz-insured commercial customers with preferred access to Samsara’s award-winning AI dual-facing dash cams and connected operations platform. Allianz UK’s Motor Fleet policyholders can access exclusive discounts on Samsara’s technology through a referral programme. The initiative is designed to help more fleets leverage data-driven insights to improve safety, efficiency, and sustainability.
Gerry Ross, Head of Motor Fleet at Allianz UK, commented, “The strategic partnership between Allianz UK and Samsara was established to address the growing need for advanced risk management solutions to our policyholders. We’re committed to offering innovative and effective solutions that help protect our customers by leveraging cutting-edge AI technology which can help our customers to proactively identify and positively impact their fleet risk.”
Samsara’s platform has already yielded tangible benefits for a number of joint customers, including Vp Brandon Hire Station, who are successfully using the technology to improve fleet performance and reduce risk. The platform provides a holistic view of operations, enabling fleet managers to:
- Improve Safety: Use AI-powered incident detection and real-time in-cab coaching to proactively reduce risky driving behaviours.
- Boost Efficiency: Plan routes to optimise fuel consumption and streamline workflows to lower operational costs.
- Enhance Sustainability: Track emissions and support the transition to electric vehicles (EVs).
Antony Draper, Director of HSEQ at Vp Brandon Hire Station, commented, “Implementing the Samsara platform has been a game-changer for our fleet’s safety and efficiency. We’ve seen a remarkable 40% reduction in accident-related costs, which has directly and positively impacted our bottom line. Our relationship with Allianz has been incredibly beneficial; they recognise and value the demonstrable risk mitigation that Samsara’s technology provides.
“This has allowed us to not only improve our safety standards but also to reduce the cost of insurance and doing business—a powerful competitive advantage in today’s market. With trusted data from Samsara, our proactive approach to safety and risk management is delivering tangible financial benefits that are acknowledged and supported by our key partners like Allianz UK.”
Jack Burton, EMEA Partnerships Manager at Samsara, added: “This strategic partnership with Allianz marks a significant milestone in our commitment to revolutionising fleet insurance. We’ve seen first-hand how our connected operations technology empowers fleets to gain deeper insights into their operations, enabling them to improve safety and mitigate risks.
“Our shared success with Allianz is built on a foundation of trust and a mutual commitment to empowering our customers with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving landscape. Together, we’re helping fleets make proactive decisions that not only protect their assets but also drive tangible returns on investment.”
To support the relationship, both Samsara and Allianz UK are conducting regional enablement sessions across the UK, ensuring teams are equipped to articulate the value of Samsara’s offerings. The collaboration underscores both companies’ shared commitment to innovation, customer success, and providing proactive, data-driven solutions that redefine fleet risk management.