Headline News

Is your van fleet safe, legal and cost-effective?

Tuesday, August 31, 2021 - 09:07
No Comments
1,428 Views
Fleet Management, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Roadworthiness, Top News, Vehicle Safety

The number of vans on UK roads has shot up by 50 per cent in the last ten years. Huge growth in the service sector and increasing demand for online shopping and grocery deliveries – accelerated by the Covid pandemic – means there are now more than 4.5 million. But just how legal and safe are those vans, their drivers and the employers who operate them?

There is a common misconception that there is little legislation governing van drivers and van operations – perhaps because anyone with a standard car driver licence can drive a light commercial vehicle up to 3.5 tonnes. This, of course, is wrong.

A new free toolkit, launched today (31 August) by the Highways England Commercial Vehicle Incident Prevention Team as part of the Driving for Better Business programme, helps to cut through the myths to keep drivers safe, vans legal and to ensure employers comply with not just road traffic legislation but also their Health and Safety at Work responsibilities. Many employers are unaware that driving a vehicle for work is clearly covered by Health and Safety rules.

van fleet

The Van Driver Toolkit is a series of free information modules to assist van drivers and their managers. It can be accessed by fleet operators and anyone who employs van drivers in their business, and shared either online, via email or as printed cards. The toolkit will help employers implement best practice to improve driver wellbeing, reduce costs, improve operating conditions, and ensure safe and legal vehicles on our roads.

The modules address the real issues that van drivers deal with, such as the risks of overloading; attention to vehicle road-worthiness; safe and considerate parking and drivers’ hours.

Mark Cartwright, Head of the Commercial Vehicle Incident Prevention Team at Highways England said: “One of the things that we see in the van space is the ‘organically grown’ van fleet – the local business, the local entrepreneur that set themselves up as a gardener, or dog walker, or window washer, or plumber, or window cleaner – whatever it happens to be – and got good at it.  Five years on, and there are 10, 20, 50 vans parked outside – but they haven’t gone through the same learning processes as a truck operator would do, for example, and probably don’t realise the significant financial and reputational risk they are exposed to.

“Most of the time it is genuinely a lack of awareness – we see vans being operated by businesses that are very good at managing their health and safety in the primary areas of their business, away from the vehicle, but it doesn’t necessarily translate to the vehicle operation. This is why we have created the Van Driver Toolkit – to help everyone employing van drivers and operating vans to improve their management of road risk.”

Simon Turner, Driving for Better Business Campaign Manager said: “We constantly encourage fleet operators to communicate clearly with their drivers as an essential part of creating a safe driving culture within the business. However, this is easier said than done as not every business has the time or expertise available in-house to create the resources necessary to do this. We created the Van Driver Toolkit so that managers could regularly share essential information with their drivers about the standards required, and how to meet them, in a wide range of easily accessible formats.”

TEST YOUR KNOWLEDGE

Driving for Better Business will be at the Commercial Vehicle show August 31-2 September at the NEC with Highways England on Stand 5B22.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Kent Access Permit

Kent Access Permit policy cost hauliers over ...

Sep 02, 2021No Comments

Hauliers were fined over £630,000 for not having the right paperwork to enter Kent at the end of the Brexit transition period, DfT has revealed. The fines,

FORS Standard

FORS Standard version 6 to ...

The new FORS Standard will be introduced to members

Sep 02, 2021
Astra-e

Vauxhall continues its elec...

In its eighth generation, Vauxhall’s All-New Astra will be

Sep 02, 2021
Land Rover Defender

New Land Rover Defender V8 ...

Land Rover SV Bespoke has created a new Land

Sep 02, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021208,524 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021125,592 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201955,692 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201831,734 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201829,700 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing