VodaFone
Headline News

Fleet Management

Lorry driving along the road

Freight exchange app to help haulage operators work better together

Tuesday, October 19, 2021 - 10:29
No Comments
792 Views
Fleet Management, Freight, Logistics, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Supply Chain

One of the UK’s largest online freight exchange platforms, Returnloads (part of the Mandata Group), has launched a new smartphone app enabling its members to work in a more integrated way across its technology-led haulage community.

The Returnloads+ App is focussed on helping members to maintain visibility of their work once they have given the job to another Returnloads member. Traditionally, visibility was lost once the work was allocated to another member, making it difficult to keep transport teams and customers updated on progress.

The new app provides status tracking updates, job status updates and ETA’s as well as helping capture e-signatures for electronic proof of delivery. This information feeds back directly into Returnloads so everyone can be kept updated. These updates can also be pushed into Mandata transport management software if required.

Mobile phone showing Returnloads +

Returnloads Plus app

The app complements the Returnloads portal which allows members to search for work near a vehicle’s collection or delivery point reducing instances of empty running, helping them to make the most of their resources and reduce costs.

It’s a whole new level of visibility and control Returnloads member hauliers and their subcontractors have never had before according to Steve Spark, CRO at Mandata Group. He added: “The technology will play a key role in simplifying work for hauliers who can work closer together to get jobs done. This new app means everyone on the Returnloads platform can benefit from real-time information on the go.

“The new app improves the ability for owner operators to stay in touch with partner hauliers avoiding the stress of having to keep people updated by phone, email or text, and it avoids delays in getting information back, all the while minimising paperwork. It can also benefit the wider Mandata user community now two-way integration is available between Returnloads and our transport management software platforms.”

“The app is one of many enhancements we’re introducing to connect and futureproof the industry, ensuring Returnloads and the wider Mandata haulier user community can work more efficiently and effortlessly together.”

Returnloads+ is available to download on any Apple or Android device – for more information, visit https://www.returnloads.net/

VodaFone

Related Article

Citreon Relay van

Citroën reveals 2022 updates to Relay van ra...

Oct 19, 2021No Comments

Citroën UK has updated its popular Relay van range for 2022. Relay is the largest model in Citroën’s Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) line-up. Citroën Relay now features

BYD ADL Enviro400EV

Transport Minister hails st...

Transport minister Trudy Harrison MP (Mon 18th Oct) has

Oct 19, 2021
Worker blowing into a work based breathalyser

Alcohol and drug misuse –...

The full implications of the COVID-19 pandemic will take

Oct 19, 2021
Trucks waiting at a ferry port

Driver shortage: Government...

The Government is hoping to ease pressure on the

Oct 18, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021218,580 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021131,694 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201972,498 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201837,782 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201835,472 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing