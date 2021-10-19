Citroën reveals 2022 updates to Relay van range

Citroën UK has updated its popular Relay van range for 2022. Relay is the largest model in Citroën’s Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) line-up. Citroën Relay now features two new Euro 6.3 Diesel engines and enhanced standard specification. The changes are effective from October 2021 production, with prices starting from £26,655 (Basic Manufacturers Recommended Retail Price, excluding VAT).
A pair of Euro 6.3-compliant engines have been added to the Relay range. Both are 2.2-litre, four-cylinder turbo Diesel units featuring Stop & Start (S&S) technology. The BlueHDi 120 produces 120hp and 229lb ft of torque. The more powerful BlueHDi 140 puts out 140hp and 251lb ft of torque. Both new BlueHDi units see CO2 emission reductions of up to 9g/km when compared to the outgoing equivalent Euro 6.2 units they replace, further reducing environmental impact.
New 2022 Relay LCV models gain additional standard equipment, offering drivers greater comfort and convenience. Cruise control with programmable speed limiter is now standard on ‘X’ versions*, while for added practicality, a 12V socket is now fitted to the load area on ‘X’, ‘Enterprise’ and ‘Driver’ Panel Van versions. Further enhancements to the interior include a new USB charging socket on the dashboard of ‘Enterprise’ and ‘Driver’ versions, which also gain a dashboard tablet computer holder** for working on the go.
Further enhancements include the fitment of an alarm and deadlocks on entry-level ‘X’ versions in line with the rest of the Relay range, as well as a lower central glovebox and electrical connections interface box on all ‘Window Van’ versions.
Citroën also offers the new ë-Relay Electric, which sits above the ë-Dispatch medium van and the forthcoming ë-Berlingo Van in its e-LCV line-up. New ë-Relay Electric is available with two battery packs – there is a 37kWh version, or a larger 70kWh unit with up to 139 miles of range (WLTP), both of which are capable of a 0-80% charge in just 1 hour from a 50kW rapid charger.
With a maximum load volume of 15m3 and a maximum payload of 1,150kg, ë-Relay Electric is Citroën’s largest and most spacious e-LCV.
Citroën Relay is available as a Panel Van, Crew Van or a Window Van, with a choice of four lengths and three heights, whilst ë-Relay Electric can be specified with Panel Van, Window Van and Chassis Cab body styles.
The 2022 Citroën Relay LCV range is available to order now. For further information, please visit the following link.
* Not available on ë-Relay or 4 tonne versions
** Excludes Window Vans