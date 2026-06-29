Flexible Power Systems and Barron McCann announce partnership

Flexible Power Systems (FPS) and Barron McCann have announced a strategic partnership to help commercial fleets deploy electric vehicles (EVs) reliably, efficiently and at scale.
As fleet electrification moves beyond pilot schemes and into full operational deployment, operators are facing increasingly complex challenges. Success is no longer determined solely by selecting the right vehicles or installing charging infrastructure. Instead, businesses must ensure electric fleets are managed efficiently while maintaining vehicle availability, controlling costs and meeting customer service expectations.
Fleet operators are now balancing charger availability, vehicle readiness, energy management, charging costs, route planning, utilisation, reporting and return on investment, alongside ambitious Net Zero targets. The new partnership aims to simplify this transition by combining advanced fleet management software with nationwide engineering and maintenance support.
Flexible Power Systems and Barron McCann share a common focus on maximising fleet uptime and operational efficiency. Together, they will provide customers with comprehensive support, from initial EV transition planning and pilot projects through to large-scale deployment, ongoing optimisation and charger maintenance.
FPS specialises in data-driven EV transition planning and fleet operations software for commercial vehicle operators. Its flagship platform, FPS Operate, goes beyond traditional charge point management by integrating live data from vehicles, chargers, buildings and operational systems into a single control platform.
The software provides real-time visibility across the fleet while automating analytics, alerts and reporting. It also optimises vehicle allocation, charging schedules and route planning, helping operators reduce operating costs, improve asset utilisation and demonstrate measurable carbon and financial savings as their electric fleets expand.
Barron McCann complements this technology with comprehensive EV charging deployment, monitoring and maintenance services across the UK. Its nationwide support network includes 24/7 help desk services, remote diagnostics, proactive monitoring and rapid on-site engineering response.
Supported by extensive logistics and configuration facilities, Barron McCann delivers installation, commissioning, break-fix maintenance and ongoing service management, ensuring charging infrastructure remains operational and downtime is kept to a minimum.
By bringing together FPS’s intelligent fleet management software with Barron McCann’s engineering expertise, the partnership offers fleet operators a fully integrated solution for managing electric vehicle operations.
Customers will benefit from greater confidence when planning fleet electrification, improved vehicle and charger utilisation, enhanced infrastructure performance and simplified day-to-day operations. The combined service also provides automated reporting on CO₂ savings and Total Cost of Ownership, enabling businesses to demonstrate progress towards sustainability and Net Zero objectives while reducing operational risk.
Michael Ayres, Managing Director at Flexible Power Systems, said: “As commercial EV deployments scale, fleet operators need to maintain performance, control costs and keep vehicles and chargers available. Our partnership with Barron McCann combines FPS’s transition and real-time management software with best-in-class front-line support and charger uptime services, helping customers operate EV fleets with confidence.”
Steve Slater, Head of Electrical and EV at Barron McCann, added: “Fleet electrification creates major opportunities, but success depends on reliable infrastructure, responsive support and practical operational expertise. By partnering with FPS, we can offer customers a joined-up solution that helps them transition, scale and operate EV fleets reliably.”