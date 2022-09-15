VodaFone
Headline News

Advertorial

Lorry at Sunset

Combating driver shortage in the UK

Thursday, September 15, 2022 - 11:52
No Comments
2,652 Views
Advertorial, Driver Shortage, Fleet Management, News, Newsletter

The HGV and truck driver shortage in the UK continues to be a top priority for many fleets and fleet managers. As the number of available, qualified drivers dwindles, it might feel challenging to overcome this shortage.

The UK and other countries in the EU have faced a shortage of lorry drivers since the end of last year. Now more and more experienced HGV drivers are leaving the profession, meaning a renewed focus on driver retention, and decreasing turnover is now crucial.

The good news is that you have many ways to conquer the shortage and increase retention.

Mock sign saying driver shortage expect delaysJoin Samsara on Wednesday 28th September 2022 for this Live webinar to learn:

  • Factors impacting the driver shortage
  • Best practices for retention and decreasing turnover

SIGN UP NOW for this live webinar in which Samsara will be joined by fleet managers and industry experts to offer guidance and best practices on how to not only retain drivers but provide a safe environment where they want to stay, by focusing on what matters to them.

The webinar will cover:

  • Best practices for retention and decreasing turnover
  • How to use technology to maintain strong communication with drivers
  • How to keep drivers safe with coaching programs and alerts for harsh events
  • The value of rewarding safe behaviour and building cross-team relationships

There will also be a live Q&A section to put your questions to the panel.

Wednesday, 28th September, 10am

Tags
, , , ,
VodaFone

Related Article

Hydrogen bus

Loop Energy announces UK expansion

Sep 16, 2022No Comments

Loop Energy, designer, and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells for commercial mobility, has announced it will expand into the UK. Loop Energy’s newest facility will be based

ULEMCo

ULEMCo completes first hydr...

Hydrogen fuel conversion firm ULEMCo has built its first

Sep 16, 2022

The necessity of building a...

At the beginning of this year, data suggested that

Sep 15, 2022

Avoid a ‘Van DownR...

Van fleet security, training and compliance solutions provider, HH

Sep 15, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Ford e-Transit Custom

    Ford Pro launches all-new Tran...

    Ford Pro today introduced the

    Sep 09, 20225,382 Views
    Bradshaw Electric Vehicles

    Bradshaw to exhibit range of i...

    Leading industrial electric vehicle manufacturer

    Sep 09, 20224,626 Views
    International Forwarding Ltd

    Logistics business booming at ...

    The increasing number of deliveries

    Sep 08, 20223,840 Views
    Fuel Pumps

    Petrol drivers continue to get...

    Despite a further 12p (12.31p)

    Sep 07, 20223,324 Views

    Young drivers are concerned at...

    A new study into EV

    Sep 09, 20223,072 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202174,274 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202149,314 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202245,510 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202139,960 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202233,990 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing