Brit-Pol cuts costs while Mandata TMS supports growth plan

Monday, July 13, 2020 - 09:27
Brit-Pol the fast-expanding logistics specialist reports major savings in POD and accounts processing, just one month after installing Mandata’s TMS system.

Brit-PolWith the recent addition of 160 new trailers and a further delivery of new trucks bringing the vehicle fleet to 90 units, the Immingham-based operator required a transport management system which could consolidate each aspect of the business, while providing real-time vehicle tracking and fleet control.

Operations Director, Adam Zegocki explains: “Our fleet expansion comes as we are opening up new routes deep into Europe and with multiple jobs running for many different customers, we needed to change to a provider who could meet the needs of our new model and account for costs and revenue on different legs of each international journey. Accordingly, we chose Mandata’s TMS system because it achieves this and gives us the functionality we need to support all our processes, from order to invoice.”

To this end, according to Adam, Brit-Pol can plan and split jobs, send job instructions to drivers, receive electronic proof of delivery and email invoices to customers, all with one easy-to-use system. Plus, he adds, using Track and Trace, the traffic office and customers alike can monitor each vehicle’s progress at any time, from any online portal.

“Since the system was installed in April,” continues Adam “we have seen efficiencies across the business and, by using the Manifest ePOD app integrated with our accounts system, we have already seen savings in processing and invoicing of around 25%.”

In this regard, Adam points to the automatic updates between Mandata’s TMS and Brit-Pol’s own Sage system, which eliminate potentially time-consuming double entries and automatically attach each job’s POD to each customer’s invoice, thus saving time while streamlining the procedure.

“Furthermore,” says Adam “using the ‘un-billed reports’ feature, the system enables us to simplify any sub-contractor invoicing, ensures all costs are recharged to the end customer and allows us to see any jobs which have yet to be invoiced.”

Despite the lock-down pressures brought to bear by the pandemic, Mandata’s implementation team used daily online discussions and training sessions to install the TMS system.

“We were very impressed by the way Mandata first assessed our requirements and then seamlessly integrated the new management system into our operation.” Concludes Adam Zegocki. “As our business expands, it is reassuring to know we can rely on their ongoing support.”

Based close to Killingholme, Immingham and Hull ports, Brit-Pol is well positioned to respond to high demands for full loads, general haulage and onward deliveries throughout the UK and Europe on a 24-hour basis.

