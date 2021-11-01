XLMG
Headline News

Driver Safety

HGV driver

How to ensure your safety as a trucker

Monday, November 1, 2021 - 09:31
No Comments
354 Views
Driver Safety, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Vehicle Safety

When you are working as a trucker, whether you are new to the business or you have started out for the first time, it is important to do everything you can with the utmost safety. In fact, safety should be your number one concern when operating on the road. To help you get an idea of the steps that you can put in place in order to ensure your safety while trucking, this guide has been created. It is worth reading the complete overview that has been written below in order to learn all about how you can keep safe as a trucker.

Put the Phones Away

As this tragic case shows, distracted drivers represent a very serious risk on the road, both to themselves and the other people around them. This means that when you are driving on the road, you should definitely make sure to put your mobile phone in a different place. If you do need to use your mobile phone as a mounted sat nav, then it is recommended to drive in airplane mode so you won’t be distracted by incoming messages.

Truck driver man sitting in cabin giving thumbs-upRemember To Rest

If you are driving for long periods of time, it is definitely recommended to take a proper rest every eight to 10 hours, with a full night’s sleep at the end of a proper shift. This is necessary in order to protect your health and the health of others around you. It is very important considering that, in 2018, 62 people were killed on the road as a result of fatigue.

Take Out The Necessary Insurance 

If you are driving a truck professionally, it is absolutely imperative that you make sure that your vehicle and the contents that you are driving are fully insured. This is so if you get into an accident, you will be safe in the knowledge that you will be covered financially, allowing you to get back into your work as quickly as possible. In addition to truck insurance, it might also be worth looking into the benefits of home insurance as well.

Always Inspect Your Vehicle

To make sure that the truck you are driving is safe, it is definitely recommended to engage in regular inspections. Without checking the different parts of it regularly, you could end up in a variety of difficult and stressful situations. You should be going through and making sure that your coolant levels, tire quality, brakes, spark plugs and filter oil are all working to the best of their ability. If you are not sure how to check every aspect of your truck to the best of its ability, then there is no shame in bringing in the help of a professional.

Know Your Routes

Knowing the routes that you are travelling on is imperative when it comes to car safety. This is because it enables you to know which roads are busier and which roads are safer, giving you better control over your travels. It’s worth memorising which routes are the best in order to ensure a successful time on the road.

source: UKHaulier

Tags
, ,
XLMG

Related Article

Motorway traffic

Ebbon Group acquire DriverCheck

Nov 01, 2021No Comments

Ebbon Group, the Oxford-based automotive technology provider, has acquired licence checking specialist, DriverCheck, to clearly position it as the number one in the UK fleet driver compliance

ELB Partners’ £1m invest...

One of London’s leading logistics companies has invested more

Nov 01, 2021

Transport sector gives mixe...

The RHA has welcomed moves to help the transport

Nov 01, 2021
Hydrogen manufacturing plant

CNG Fuels subsidiary HyFuel...

CNG Fuels is to host HGV hydrogen fuel trials

Nov 01, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021223,866 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021136,434 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201980,280 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201842,774 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201840,512 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing