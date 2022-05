Samuel Knott, Head of Distribution, By Bits

Sam has worked in the insurance industry for over 12 years across a number of roles including Fleet underwriting, Broker Sales and Head of Distribution. He is well versed in the motor market, particularly in the usage based insurance space having spent the last 3 years focussing upon the delivery and growth of this product line in terms of underwriting and assisting insurers implement this as a solution.

