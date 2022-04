Marc Meyer is Chief Commercial Officer at Transmetrics. Hands-on commercial strategist with a proven ability to translate business strategies into objectives and activities. Experience in working with startups, upscaling, brand building, lean and agile scrum, and Design Thinking. Building and implementing integrated marketing and sales strategies, opening new markets, focusing on brand awareness, client-centric marketing, lead generation, and strategic deal marketing.

