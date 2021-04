Jerry Young is the CEO of ieDigital, a solution provider for financial institutions and other financial services providers. ieDigital is home to a team of experts in financial services technology and customer experience and has been applying technology to solve business problems since 1986.

ieDigital is owned by Parabellum Investments, a family office operating as a global private equity firm, led by Rami Cassis, Founder and Chief Executive.

Contributing Posts:

Is Covid really to blame for a drop in fleet car sales?