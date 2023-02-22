VodaFone
DAF

managing director of DAF Trucks in the UK, Laurence Drake

DAF calls for more government support to transition to zero emissions

Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Electric trucks are not cost effective when compared to today’s most efficient diesels, unless the Government provides greater support.

DAF TrucksThat’s the view of the managing director of DAF Trucks in the UK, Laurence Drake.

He believes the transport industry needs the Government to provide more help to accelerate the transition to zero emissions.

Drake said: “While there are a number of valuable Government initiatives, such as the Battery Electric Truck Trial and the planned Zero Emission Road Freight Trial, both designed to help encourage operators to start the transition, more needs to be done.

“Compared to other countries, where incentives can cover as much as 80% of the cost delta between diesel and battery electric trucks, the UK Battery Electric Truck Grant is modest and, with the current high wholesale electricity costs, electric trucks simply can’t compete against today’s most efficient diesels in terms of total cost of ownership.”

The UK market above six tonnes GVW grew by 9.6% compared to 2021, according to recently published data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). The figures do not differentiate between diesel and electric registrations, however.

Drake said it is clear that uptake of electric trucks is low.

He added: “The cost of moving to electric is not just about the truck, it’s also about the charging infrastructure and the need to adapt operations and schedules. If the industry is to meet the end-of-sale dates for non-zero emission vehicles, there needs to be more financial support for early adopters to really kick-start the use of electric trucks in the UK.”

