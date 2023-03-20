Global shippers and hauliers join HGVzero programme

The HGVzero action group has welcomed new members as it seeks to further the decarbonisation of heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) across the UK and Europe.
Diageo, Yusen Logistics, Clugstons, Gregory Distribution and Green2 Distribution are among the new members, who join founders Coca-Cola European Partners, Tesco, XPO Logistics and Stobart.
Matt Pumfrey, CEO, Innovation Gateway, said: “Due to the success of our HGVzero group in 2022, we have several new major logistics players joining our founding members for the new HGVzero23 programme, to continue our work on addressing the practical challenges of HGV decarbonisation. By collaborating and bringing the broad stakeholder community together we have a greater opportunity to accelerate change with reduced risk and cost.”
Within the first six months of the programme, HGVzero23 members will continue to address practical challenges, co-develop solutions with support from key industry collaborators and tackle the complex pinch points to progress successful low-carbon HGV rollouts. This will include:
- Vehicle technology transition: to map market ready innovations, transition fuel options, maintenance and battery considerations, challenges of multi-modal
- Infrastructure deployment: to support charging / Hydrogen infrastructure advancement; required stakeholder engagement, e.g., real estate, energy companies, DNOs
- Building the business case: to unpack total cost of ownership, commercial model innovation, opportunities with OEM, hardware, software suppliers
Ian Anderton, projects & supply chain senior manager at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, added: “As a founding member of HGVzero, we are excited to welcome new organisations to the group that will enable us to further accelerate our collective ambition to decarbonise fleet logistics. We look forward to exploring some of the detailed challenges facing us as a sector, such as transition fuels and long-term asset projects.”