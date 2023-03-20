VodaFone
Headline News

Decarbonisation

HGVs at sunrise

Global shippers and hauliers join HGVzero programme

Monday, March 20, 2023 - 09:56
No Comments
1,974 Views
Decarbonisation, Environment News, General News, News, Newsletter, Top News, Vehicle Emissions

The HGVzero action group has welcomed new members as it seeks to further the decarbonisation of heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) across the UK and Europe.

Diageo, Yusen Logistics, Clugstons, Gregory Distribution and Green2 Distribution are among the new members, who join founders Coca-Cola European Partners, Tesco, XPO Logistics and Stobart.

Scania TruckMatt Pumfrey, CEO, Innovation Gateway, said: “Due to the success of our HGVzero group in 2022, we have several new major logistics players joining our founding members for the new HGVzero23 programme, to continue our work on addressing the practical challenges of HGV decarbonisation. By collaborating and bringing the broad stakeholder community together we have a greater opportunity to accelerate change with reduced risk and cost.”

Within the first six months of the programme, HGVzero23 members will continue to address practical challenges, co-develop solutions with support from key industry collaborators and tackle the complex pinch points to progress successful low-carbon HGV rollouts. This will include:

  • Vehicle technology transition: to map market ready innovations, transition fuel options, maintenance and battery considerations, challenges of multi-modal
  • Infrastructure deployment: to support charging / Hydrogen infrastructure advancement; required stakeholder engagement, e.g., real estate, energy companies, DNOs
  • Building the business case: to unpack total cost of ownership, commercial model innovation, opportunities with OEM, hardware, software suppliers

Ian Anderton, projects & supply chain senior manager at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, added: “As a founding member of HGVzero, we are excited to welcome new organisations to the group that will enable us to further accelerate our collective ambition to decarbonise fleet logistics.  We look forward to exploring some of the detailed challenges facing us as a sector, such as transition fuels and long-term asset projects.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

SSL Directors Andy Kilburn, left, and Martin Bevan, right, with Vanaways Brand Manager Robert Clements

SSL Electrical switchs to the new Vanaways an...

Mar 20, 2023No Comments

Independent supplier Vanaways has delivered the first customer vehicles to be sold through an innovative partnership with leading trade and DIY retailer Toolstation. Launched in December last

H2Accelerate

H2Accelerate to fund 150 hy...

The H2Accelerate collaboration will fund 150 hydrogen trucks and

Mar 20, 2023
Fraikin acquired a mixture of 7.5-tonne, 15-tonne and 18-tonne vehicles

Fraikin freshens up Fishers...

Scotland’s largest commercial laundry and textile rental company, Fishers,

Mar 20, 2023
Euromaster van

Fleet managers urged to pla...

In the current economic climate, fleets continue to look

Mar 20, 2023

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Green LOOP pallets in a warehouse

    The Pallet LOOP scoops Sustain...

    The Pallet LOOP is celebrating

    Mar 15, 20237,860 Views
    RRG Group Stockport

    RRG Group’s Katie Newton...

    Marubeni Auto Investment UK has

    Mar 15, 20235,232 Views
    Fleet manager using a tablet to monitor the fleet

    Leveraging AI to reduce risk a...

    The motor fleet insurance industry

    Mar 13, 20234,926 Views
    Installing supercharger

    High-power EV supercharger ins...

    A new state-of-the-art supercharger has

    Mar 14, 20233,612 Views
    Cars on a motorway

    RAC report increase in Direct ...

    Following a Freedom of Information

    Mar 13, 20233,546 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 2022128,256 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202286,832 Views

    Port strikes adding further pa...

    Europe’s overstretched supply chains are

    Sep 27, 202248,624 Views
    Self driving car

    Self-driving car crashes: who ...

    At the beginning of the

    Apr 07, 202244,886 Views

    UK fuel crisis: the worst is y...

    UK drivers, fleet managers, and

    May 17, 202226,430 Views
    Recent Blogs
    SSL Directors Andy Kilburn, left, and Martin Bevan, right, with Vanaways Brand Manager Robert Clements

    SSL Electrical switchs to the ...

    Independent supplier Vanaways has delivered

    Mar 20, 2023
    H2Accelerate

    H2Accelerate to fund 150 hydro...

    The H2Accelerate collaboration will fund

    Mar 20, 2023
    HGVs at sunrise

    Global shippers and hauliers j...

    The HGVzero action group has

    Mar 20, 2023
    Fraikin acquired a mixture of 7.5-tonne, 15-tonne and 18-tonne vehicles

    Fraikin freshens up Fishers...

    Scotland’s largest commercial laundry and

    Mar 20, 2023
    Euromaster van

    Fleet managers urged to plan m...

    In the current economic climate,

    Mar 20, 2023
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing