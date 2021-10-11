VodaFone
Volvo Trucks receives its largest EV truck order to date

Monday, October 11, 2021 - 08:52
Volvo Trucks has received a record order for 100 of the company’s electric trucks from DFDS, Northern Europe’s largest shipping and logistics company.

DFDS has placed an order for 100 Volvo FM Electric trucks and is expecting the first of the batch to arrive in Q4 2020.

“This is a major milestone in our commitment to fossil-free transportation and I am very proud of the partnership we have with DFDS. Together we are showing the world that electrified heavy truck transport is a viable solution already today. I believe this will encourage many more customers to confidently take the first step in their own electrification journey,” says Roger Alm, President Volvo Trucks.

The trucks are set to be used for both short- and long-haul transport, thanks to their 300 km range. The trucks can also be charged overnight at depots using the built-in AC charger, or via high-power DC charging en-route.

“At DFDS, we’re determined to reduce CO2 emissions and create a sustainable supply chain solution to our customers. We know how important electrification is to reach our CO2 reduction targets. Placing the largest e-truck order to date at Volvo, we put action behind our ambition to reach 45% CO2 reduction target by 2030,” explains Niklas Andersson, Executive Vice President and Head of Logistics Division at DFDS.

Volvo is also keen to point out that of the “few hundred” 16 tonne-plus trucks registered in Europe this year, “approximately 40%” are Volvos.

This shouldn’t be particularly surprising, given that the company started serial production of its electric trucks in 2019, while the company’s lineup has grown to six electric models.

“Our clear aim is to drive the electric truck transformation and our market-leading position shows that we are definitely on the right track. Our target for 2030 is that half of our global truck deliveries will be electric. We are pleased to see that growing interest among our customers is starting to be reflected in firm orders, not least by this impressive order from DFDS,” adds Roger Alm.

 

