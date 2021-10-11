VodaFone
Headline News

Autonomous Vehicles

Wayve car in Central London

Ocado announces partnership with mobility start-up Wayve

Monday, October 11, 2021 - 09:19
No Comments
972 Views
Autonomous Vehicles, Driverless, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Ocado Group has announced a £10 million investment and a partnership with the UK autonomous mobility start-up Wayve to accelerate the development of autonomous grocery deliveries for complex urban environments.

Wayve’s advanced technology has the ability to adapt to new, unstructured, highly complex environments, without the need for pre-programming, human-designed rules, or high definition mapping.

The collaboration includes an autonomous delivery trial that will see Wayve’s technology fitted onto a selection of Ocado delivery vans and trialled on urban delivery routes in the UK for 12 months.

This trial will help Ocado explore first-hand how Wayve can handle the congested streets and challenging manoeuvres that last-mile delivery technology must be equipped to navigate.

A portion of Ocado’s existing delivery fleet will also be outfitted with Wayve’s data collection devices to provide data for training and validating Wayve’s technology.

Alex Harvey, Chief of Advanced Technology, Ocado Group, says: “Ocado is on a journey to develop highly intelligent autonomous mobility systems to further transform the operational economics, and proposition, of the Ocado Smart Platform for our OSP retail partners. We’ve been impressed with Wayve’s approach to solving this most complex of challenges and are excited to accelerate our capabilities so that our retail partners globally can take advantage of them at the earliest opportunity.”

Wayve car in Central LondonAlex Kendall, CEO of Wayve says: “Ocado Group has been driving innovation in global grocery logistics for decades. Their cutting-edge approach to grocery operations and international reach aligns strongly with Wayve’s culture and global ambitions.”

He adds: “I am incredibly excited to collaborate with Ocado Group and learn from their vast expertise. Globally, there is huge momentum to transform mobility in grocery operations right now. We are focused on delivering an autonomous last mile solution to support the needs of grocery retailers everywhere. Through this partnership with Ocado Group we aim to unlock autonomous delivery faster in more places worldwide.”

Wayve has raised over $58M and is backed by Eclipse Ventures, Balderton Capital and prominent technology leaders such as Sir Richard Branson, Rosemary Leith and Yann LeCun.

The team is headquartered in London with their fleet of vehicles testing in cities across the UK. Wayve aims to be the first company to deploy autonomy in 100 cities.

Tags
, ,
VodaFone

Related Article

White vans

September Light Commercial Vehicles sales dis...

Oct 11, 2021No Comments

The September light commercial vehicle (LCV) market in declined by –39.5% with 31,535 vans registered according to the latest figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). However, compared to the

Two Trucks

RHA in escalating row with ...

The RHA has reiterated its hostility to a ‘Safe

Oct 11, 2021
Mercedes-Benz Econics Refuse Truck

Dacorum Borough Council sta...

West Hertfordshire’s Dacorum Borough Council has made a second

Oct 11, 2021
PML DAF Truck

PML offers to fund HGV driv...

PML is taking action to address the current acute

Oct 11, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021215,712 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021129,204 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201968,034 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201835,034 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201832,796 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing