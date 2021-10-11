VodaFone
PML offers to fund HGV driver training

Monday, October 11, 2021 - 09:42
PML is taking action to address the current acute shortage of HGV drivers in the UK.

Mike Parr

Mike Parr

The world-class logistics and supply chain solutions provider is offering to pay for the training of eight dedicated drivers, to be based at both the company’s London Heathrow headquarters as well as the soon to be opened Lympne, Kent facility.

Mike Parr, managing director of PML has announced that the company will, if necessary, finance the complete training for the right candidates, as long as the applicants are able to demonstrate PML’s hallmark commitment to the highest standard of customer service.

PML has previously voiced its concerns over the welfare of drivers, supporting Logistics UK’s comments regarding the banning of lorry parking for more than 45 minutes at a time in laybys across Kent and responding with news of the upcoming operation at Lympne which will provide vital safe parking and additional welfare facilities.

Commenting, Mike Parr said, “The HGV driver shortage is reaching crisis point and the knock-on effect of this impacting on the supply of essential fresh produce and pharmaceutical goods is something that we at PML predicted six months ago. Lorry drivers responsible for delivering vital food and pharmacy supplies are without doubt essential workers, and we ensure that that as such, they are well rewarded when they join the company, not only by a favourable package of benefits but also in terms of providing best-in-class facilities for them to access whilst they are working to ensure their continued physical and mental wellbeing.”

Anyone interested in joining PML as a HGV driver should contact  recruitment@pml-ltd.com

