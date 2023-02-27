VodaFone
Headline News

Compliance

Tevva Hydrogen/Electric truck

Electric HGVs: preparing for the future

Monday, February 27, 2023 - 10:11
No Comments
2,250 Views
Compliance, Electric Trucks, Electric Vehicles, Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Electric trucks are the future of transportation, and the shift towards electric-powered heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) is gaining momentum. With the increasing demand for greener and more sustainable modes of transportation, the transition towards electric trucks is inevitable. How will they transform the road transport industry.

The Benefits of electric trucks

Electric HGVs have a number of benefits over traditional diesel trucks.

They are far more environmentally friendly, emitting zero tailpipe emissions. This means that they produce no harmful pollutants, making them the ideal solution for reducing air pollution and meeting sustainability goals.

Additionally, electric trucks have lower running costs than diesel trucks, as they require less maintenance and have lower fuel costs.

Finally, electric HGVs are far quieter than diesel trucks, making them ideal for night-time deliveries in urban areas.

Mercedes-Benz eActrosThe Technology Behind Electric HGVs

The technology behind electric trucks is rapidly advancing, with new developments being made all the time. One of the key challenges in developing electric HGVs has been the issue of range anxiety, which is the fear of running out of charge before reaching your destination. However, advances in battery technology mean that electric HGVs can now travel much further on a single charge than ever before, making them a more practical choice for long-haul journeys.

Another area of focus for electric HGV development is charging infrastructure. To make electric HGVs a viable option for long-haul journeys, it’s essential to have a network of charging stations that can recharge the vehicles quickly and efficiently. Governments and businesses around the world are investing heavily in building out this infrastructure, and it’s expected that the number of charging stations will continue to grow rapidly in the coming years.

The Future of Electric HGVs

So, what does the future look like for electric HGVs? In short, it looks very bright. Governments around the world are introducing policies to incentivize the adoption of electric vehicles, and this is driving demand for electric HGVs. Furthermore, advances in battery technology and charging infrastructure mean that electric HGVs are becoming more practical for long-haul journeys.

In the coming years, we can expect to see more and more electric HGVs on the roads, as companies look to reduce their carbon footprint and meet sustainability goals. This shift towards electric HGVs will also create new opportunities for businesses involved in the manufacturing and maintenance of electric trucks, and we can expect to see a boom in this industry in the years to come.

Many governments are setting targets for reducing emissions from the transportation sector and offering incentives to companies that adopt electric HGVs. For example, the UK’s Transport Decarbonisation Plan (TDP) will set a pathway to achieving net zero emissions across every single mode of transport by 2050.

Tevva, a UK-based electric truck start-up, has obtained the necessary approvals for its first full-production vehicle. The maker’s 7.5-tonne truck has a range of up to 141 miles and is ready for mass production. The first batch of 20 trucks left Tevva’s Tilbury-based factory in the first week of January. The company plans to manufacture around 1000 trucks annually by the end of 2023.

Scania is also part of the efforts to make the industry more electric and, thus, sustainable. The company has launched its latest innovation, the Regional Battery Electric Truck, which promises to be a clean, efficient daily vehicle. With just one hour of charging, the truck can travel 186 miles, and a full charge can be achieved in less than 90 minutes.

In conclusion, electric HGVs are the future of road transportation, and the benefits of this shift are clear. With zero tailpipe emissions, lower running costs, and quieter operation, electric HGVs are a more sustainable and practical choice for businesses. Advances in battery technology and charging infrastructure mean that electric HGVs are becoming more practical for long-haul journeys, and this will drive demand for electric trucks in the coming years. As we move towards a greener and more sustainable future, electric HGVs will play a vital role in transforming the road transport industry.

Tags

Related Article

Hultsteins Ecogen CostSaver

Hultsteins: Ecogen CostSaver cuts costs and c...

Mar 01, 2023No Comments

Hultsteins, the Swedish and British sustainable refrigeration systems manufacturer, is showing its Ecogen CostSaver hybrid drive unit at this year’s ITT Hub exhibition in Farnborough. Developed by

Fernride & Terberg col...

Today, FERNRIDE, a vanguard in autonomous trucking and TERBERG,

Mar 01, 2023
Tevva 7.5t Battery Electric Truck

Tevva partners with Ecobat ...

British electric vehicle manufacturer Tevva has entered into a

Mar 01, 2023

National Highways launches ...

National Highways has launched a new safety campaign, amid

Feb 28, 2023

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Driverless Bus Solihul

    Driverless buses set to arrive...

    Driverless buses will begin transporting

    Feb 20, 20234,734 Views
    hyliko trucks

    Hyliko hydrogen truck to use T...

    Hyliko will use Toyota fuel

    Feb 24, 20234,122 Views
    On Location BMW iX5 Hydrogen Antwerp

    BMW iX5 Hydrogen pilot fleet l...

    The BMW Group is presenting

    Feb 27, 20233,750 Views
    Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service fire engines

    Mid and West Wales Fire &...

    Mid and West Wales Fire

    Feb 22, 20233,588 Views
    Trucks on a motorway

    EU calls for 90% reduction in ...

    The European Commission has published

    Feb 20, 20233,522 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 2022121,488 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202281,390 Views

    Port strikes adding further pa...

    Europe’s overstretched supply chains are

    Sep 27, 202242,222 Views
    Self driving car

    Self-driving car crashes: who ...

    At the beginning of the

    Apr 07, 202241,814 Views

    UK fuel crisis: the worst is y...

    UK drivers, fleet managers, and

    May 17, 202223,424 Views
    Recent Blogs
    Hultsteins Ecogen CostSaver

    Hultsteins: Ecogen CostSaver c...

    Hultsteins, the Swedish and British

    Mar 01, 2023

    Fernride & Terberg collab...

    Today, FERNRIDE, a vanguard in

    Mar 01, 2023
    Tevva 7.5t Battery Electric Truck

    Tevva partners with Ecobat for...

    British electric vehicle manufacturer Tevva

    Mar 01, 2023

    National Highways launches HGV...

    National Highways has launched a

    Feb 28, 2023
    Parked lorries

    Rising costs driving fleet man...

    A Teletrac Navman survey of more than

    Feb 28, 2023
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing