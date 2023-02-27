VodaFone
Welsh support for NPCC mobile phone crack down

Monday, February 27, 2023 - 09:48
All four Welsh police forces are supporting a nationwide campaign to crack down on drivers who flout the law by using a mobile phone.

The three-week operation, which Dyfed-Powys, South Wales, Gwent and North Wales Police will take part in, is being coordinated by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC).

The campaign aims to remind motorists of the risks of calling, texting, using the internet or streaming music or videos while driving – and the penalties faced by those who are caught.

The consequences range from a £200 fine and six points on their licence for a one-time offence, to a lengthy ban and a £1,000 fine for those caught twice.

New drivers – those who have passed within two years of being caught – face having their licence revoked if caught just once.

ACC Mark Travis, South Wales Police, said: “We understand that life is very busy, and our phones are now key to keeping in touch with family and friends. Most of us don’t leave the house without our phones, which means we have them with us while we’re driving.

“However, using a mobile phone whilst driving is completely unacceptable, reckless and puts lives at risk. Concentrating on the road is far more important and will keep you and other road users safe.”

Chief inspector Chris Neve, Dyfed-Powys Police, added: “We are more than happy to support this NPCC operation, but remind those intent on breaking the law that keeping our roads safe is a year-round commitment for police in Wales and our work will not stop when the campaign comes to an end.”

