First GRIDSERVE Electric Super Hub of 2023 opens at Solstice Park

Tuesday, January 17, 2023 - 08:41
GRIDSERVE get off to a great start in 2023 with the latest Electric Super Hub opening at Solstice Park, Wiltshire. Located within a RO Group development at Solstice Park, with a new Greggs and Taco Bell drive-through, the latest Electric Super Hub offers easy and reliable charging to those travelling on the A303, near the historic site of Stonehenge.

Eight High Power chargers have been installed at the location, powered by 100% net zero energy from GRIDSERVE’s pioneering hybrid solar + battery farms and capable adding 100 miles in as little as five minutes. Like all GRIDSERVE locations, contactless payment is accepted to make it as easy as possible for drivers to charge. The chargers feature both CCS and CHAdeMO connectors as well as a larger bay to help with accessibility. Drivers can also plan their journeys easily with real-time status updates to all popular EV charging maps.

Toddington Harper, CEO of GRIDSERVE said: “We are thrilled to open this latest Electric Super Hub on this major road. We’re proud to be alongside some great recent additions to the customer experience at this location. In 2021, we opened one Electric Super Hub, in 2022 we have opened 11 new locations and in 2023, we aim to continue to accelerate. Every new charging location makes a positive impact on moving the needle on climate change, enabling more electric journeys and giving those drivers yet to make the switch, the confidence to move to an electric vehicle.”

Edward Rowlandson, Group Managing Director, the RO, said: “We are delighted to host GRIDSERVE’S Super Electric Hub on our site at Solstice Park.  This green initiative from GRIDSERVE fits in well alongside our wider stable of environmentally focused assets. Through our investment arm, ROCP, we have made several investments in businesses focused on saving both energy and water and are looking for more as we pursue a more sustainable agenda for our business.”

2022 saw huge growth for GRIDSERVE with over 100 High Powered Chargers installed across 11 Electric Super Hubs and the second Electric Forecourt® opening in Norwich. This growth is set to continue into this year, with the first Electric Forecourt® to be at an international airport to open at London Gatwick. GRIDSERVE will also continue strengthen GRIDSERVE Electric Highway across the UK’s major road network with plans for many more Electric Super Hubs.

