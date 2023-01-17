VodaFone
Headline News

Compliance

H & M Distribution switches to TruTac

Tuesday, January 17, 2023 - 08:30
No Comments
3,324 Views
Compliance, Fleet Management, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Telematics

Pallet delivery specialist H & M Distribution has simplified its tachograph administration by adopting a single management system with TruTac.

The company operates a fleet of 73 vehicles, comprised predominantly of articulated and rigid trucks, along with a small number of vans. It delivers palletised products to more than 200 customers around the UK from its depots in Bedford, St Neots and Gloucester.

It began using TruTac’s TruAnalysis system in July, prior to which it had two separate pieces of software for tacho downloads and analysis.

“The other two systems didn’t talk to each other at all,” explains John Richmond, H & M Distribution’s Operations Director, “they were completely separate, and both had their faults. The software we were using for analysis was aged and the one we used for downloads didn’t do the things we needed it to. There was no systemic tracking on important compliance like working time directives or missing mileages.

“We wanted to use one tachograph software across the business and pull everything together in one place. When we started with TruTac we found that it gave us everything we needed in one package – hence the switch.”

TruAnalysis makes tachograph management, driver debriefing and accurate compliance reporting quick and easy. Fully automated email reporting, configurable dashboards and simple divisions management provide complete control over drivers’ hours. KPI reports can be issued across multiple depots, drivers, and vehicles, and they can be automatically emailed to any manager or multiple users to suit any fleet size, which generates an easy audit trail for complete compliance control.

John adds that it is still “early days” for H & M and TruAnalysis, but is impressed by the software and already using it for more than just tacho analysis, while the company also plans to employ TruTac’s other systems elsewhere. Furthermore, the new software was easily installed with no disruption and from the start, TruTac support has been excellent both by phone and email.

“We’re only using the basics of the system at the moment,” he explains, “it hasn’t been a big-bang approach and we’re easing ourselves in, but we know there’s a lot more there we can do in time.

“We’re obviously using it for tacho analysis, working time directive and missing mileage tracking, but we’re also using the drivers’ diary a lot more than we expected to. We’re exploring the driver app, too, with a view to rolling that out so that drivers can start to see the legal requirements data live.”

Tags
, , ,
VodaFone

Related Article

World’s biggest commercial EV trial acceler...

Jan 20, 2023No Comments

The trials for Optimise Prime, the world’s biggest trial of commercial electric vehicles (EVs) have come to an end, and demonstrated how barriers, such as cost and

Understanding the difficult...

As a haulier, the challenges faced by drivers in

Jan 20, 2023

Volvo LNG trucks help Arla ...

Arla Foods has taken delivery of seven new Volvo

Jan 20, 2023

Hertfordshire logistics fir...

A Hertfordshire logistics specialist has underlined its commitment to

Jan 19, 2023

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Which types of marketing are m...

    There can be no doubt

    Jan 11, 20235,472 Views

    Rolec EV & Sinexcel partn...

    One of Europe’s leading electric

    Jan 12, 20235,130 Views

    Volta Trucks: 2022 – A year ...

    2022 was a significant year

    Jan 11, 20234,794 Views

    Cost of rapid charging an elec...

    The cost of using publicly

    Jan 16, 20233,858 Views

    Lunaz UK UEV factory now open ...

    Lunaz Applied Technologies (LAT) has

    Jan 13, 20233,510 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 2022107,964 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202270,176 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202247,004 Views
    Self driving car

    Self-driving car crashes: who ...

    At the beginning of the

    Apr 07, 202236,828 Views

    Port strikes adding further pa...

    Europe’s overstretched supply chains are

    Sep 27, 202230,396 Views
    Recent Blogs

    World’s biggest commercial E...

    The trials for Optimise Prime,

    Jan 20, 2023

    Understanding the difficulties...

    As a haulier, the challenges

    Jan 20, 2023

    Volvo LNG trucks help Arla Foo...

    Arla Foods has taken delivery

    Jan 20, 2023

    Hertfordshire logistics firm d...

    A Hertfordshire logistics specialist has

    Jan 19, 2023

    EV drivers need RV (Residual V...

    Electric car drivers need to

    Jan 19, 2023
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing