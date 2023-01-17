Ogilvie deliver fleet of new surveying vans to 40SEVEN and IETG

Leading surveying specialists, 40SEVEN and IETG, have just taken delivery of the first batch of 26 Ford Transit Connects from Ogilvie Fleet who were appointed after a robust tender process.
Ogilvie Fleet, the UK’s leading independent leasing company, has been working with 40SEVEN and IETG to provide commercial vehicles to their fleet. The Leeds-based businesses have ordered 32 Ford Transit Connect vans as well as Ford Transit Customs and a fleet of Fiat Ducato Panel vans which will be converted to allow clean and dirty equipment to be transported and stored separately for sewer flow monitoring projects.
Isabell Holling, Operations Director commented: “We are delighted to have taken delivery of the first batch of our new vans from Ogilvie. Our surveyors work all over the UK and spend a lot of time in their vehicles, so it is important to us that we provide everyone with comfortable, modern, and efficient vehicles which meet their needs and enable them to do great work. Ogilvie will also provide our drivers will all of the vehicle support needed while these vans are working hard to provide services to our own customers.”
Nick hardy, Sales & Marketing Director at Ogilvie said: “IETG and 40Seven are valued customers with us at Ogilvie and we are delighted that they have entrusted us to supply and manage some critical vehicles in their fleet. Being working vans, it is imperative that their drivers are kept mobile to service the requirements of their own customers and we are delighted to play a part in this with IETG and 40Seven. There are more vehicles on order and as Ogilvie get more involved, this will have a really positive impact on our relationship with the fleet team and the drivers at IETG & 40SEVEN.”
40SEVEN provides specialist surveying services ranging from Topographical and Measured Building through to Underground Utility and Gas Hazard Surveying Services. 40SEVEN offer project management support for large projects through complementary services such as GIS and live web hosting packages.
IETG provides specialist surveying services to the water industry ranging from flow monitoring, water quality and water related asset surveys to all UK water companies and their consultants.
IETG and 40SEVEN employ staff across the UK, operating from offices in London, Rugby and Leeds.