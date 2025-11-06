Fuuse launches home reimbursement scheme for EV fleets

Fuuse, the leading UK charge point management software and services provider, has launched an automated home reimbursement feature to simplify energy repayments for EV fleet vehicle drivers. The home reimbursement function adds to Fuuse’s existing fleet offering, now providing the comprehensive solution for home, workplace and public EV charging.
In a recent survey, 40% of EV fleet-operators who responded to the 2025 Arval Mobility Observatory Fleet and Mobility Barometer were already using or planning to use home charging. This underlines the importance of being able to reimburse drivers fairly and efficiently. Manual processes are often time-consuming and inaccurate, and can be open to fraud, leaving businesses susceptible to tax and compliance risks, and drivers out of pocket.
Fuuse’s new home reimbursement solution enables fleet managers to:
- Eliminate problematic manual processes– Energy costs are reimbursed directly to drivers’ energy accounts, removing admin burden and late or incorrect payments.
- Gain peace of mind on tax compliance – VAT-compliant invoices account for varying home energy tariffs and prevent liability risks.
- Boost productivity with reduced driver downtime– charging at home means drivers reduce downtime by avoiding the need to charge publicly during working hours.
- Avoid fraudulent charging with transparent tracking – Trackable charge sessions confirm when business-related vehicles are charging.
Michael Gibson, CEO at Fuuse, said: “At Fuuse, we’re focused on making EV charging and associated processes better for returning home EV fleets. Simplifying and automating driver home reimbursement supports this mission. Our public and workplace charging solutions for fleets are well established and offer essential benefits – home reimbursement completes the picture, making home charging a more feasible, straightforward option for fleets.”
The system works by linking a driver’s home charger, energy account and vehicle. Real-time data from suppliers is then used to calculate exact session reimbursement, which is paid back directly to the employee’s energy supplier.
Following successful implementation with one of the UK’s largest energy suppliers, Fuuse is continuing to expand its home reimbursement offering with more developments planned for 2026.