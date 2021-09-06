Headline News

ISG starts work on electric car battery gigaplant

Monday, September 6, 2021 - 09:32
No Comments
1,578 Views
Battery, Electric Vehicles, General News, News, Newsletter, Scrappage, Top News

ISG has started enabling works this morning on a battery gigaplant for manufacturer Britishvolt in Cambois, Northumberland.

Sources estimate the 2.7m sq ft factory project, which has been designed by Italian architect Pininfarina, could be worth approaching £300m.

BritishvoltRichard McDonell, Britishvolt Project Director, said: “Today is a historic day as it marks the start of construction on the UK’s premier Gigaplant, Britishvolt – a landmark event for UK manufacturing and the automotive industry on the road to zero.

“It is a pleasure to see our tier one construction partner ISG, and its world-class workforce, commence preliminary works on site ahead of the main construction programme, which we anticipate will start in late autumn/early winter.

“This initial phase will see the site cleared and preparatory work carried out for the services and infrastructure that will support construction activity.”

Main construction work will see more than 2,500 people involved in the project.

Peter Millett, High Tech Managing Director for ISG’s Engineering Services said: “The positive momentum, passion and sense of genuine excitement that underpins this nationally important project is driving the entire team forward at pace, and this significant construction milestone demonstrates our collective commitment to UK manufacturing and to supporting communities across Northumberland.

“This is the starting point for the transformation of a disused site in Cambois with a legacy in the industrial past, that from today will become a beacon for innovation and advanced manufacturing right here in the North East.”

Author: Grant Prior, Construction Enquirer

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

New Ducato

New Ducato first light commercial vehicle to ...

Sep 07, 2021No Comments

Fiat Professional’s New Ducato is the first ever commercial vehicle to benefit from level 2 autonomous Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The New Ducato offers a range

driving licence

TTC warns fleet managers of...

TTC is urging fleet managers to focus on the

Sep 07, 2021
new car registrations

Electrified vehicle demand ...

UK new car registrations fell -22.0% in August, according

Sep 06, 2021
Hyundai

Hyundai presents carbon neu...

Hyundai Motor Company today announced its commitment to become

Sep 06, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021209,292 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021125,892 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201957,240 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201832,070 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201829,916 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing