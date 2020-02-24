Headline News

‘Tax it or lose it’, a warning from the DVLA

Monday, February 24, 2020 - 10:50
No Comments
948 Views
DVLA, Fleet News, General News, Law & Legislation, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Tax

The DVLA has launched a new campaign showing drivers the ‘real consequences’ of failing to tax their vehicles.

The new campaign focuses on 20 regions of the UK where vehicle tax evasion is most prevalent, including cities such as Belfast, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Manchester.

DVLA

During 2019, DVLA took action against 590,000 keepers of untaxed vehicles in these regions.

The campaign, which has the backing on the RAC, focuses on showing the ‘real consequences’ of the offence – from penalties and fines to clamping, and ultimately losing the vehicle.

The DVLA has warned offenders it ‘takes action against untaxed vehicles on streets across the country every day’.

Julie Lennard, DVLA’s chief executive, said: “The number of untaxed vehicles on the road is falling, but we are determined to reduce this even further.

“We operate a range of measures to make vehicle tax easy to pay and hard to avoid, so there really is no excuse if you fail to tax your vehicle.

“While the vast majority of motorists do the right thing and tax correctly, this campaign highlights the real consequences that motorists face if they don’t tax their vehicles.”

Simon Williams, RAC spokesman, said: “While the vast majority of motorists abide by the law and tax their vehicles correctly, high-profile enforcement campaigns like this are needed to make sure the consequences of not doing so are fully understood.

“This DVLA campaign gives a very clear warning of the action that will be taken on untaxed vehicles. Having your vehicle clamped is expensive and inconvenient so it’s far simpler to make sure you tax it.”

Tags
,

Related Article

Car Technology

A third of motorists have no idea how to use ...

Feb 24, 2020No Comments

Today’s cars might be more technologically advanced than ever before but a large percentage of drivers remain clueless about how to use the car technology, according to

Rinspeed: ‘MetroSnap&...

As the first company in the world, Swiss powerhouse

Feb 24, 2020

Seed grows its Mercedes-Ben...

Long-serving Autosmart franchisee Seed Brothers has taken another step

Feb 24, 2020

Licence Check unveils drive...

Licence Check has unveiled details of a new driver

Feb 24, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201924,228 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201820,862 Views

    Tackling and managing the impa...

    Becoming more connected may be

    Sep 27, 201917,790 Views

    Top 10 road rage phrases revea...

    The definition of road rage

    Oct 29, 201817,202 Views

    London is hot spot for tool th...

    IT’S just one of the

    Nov 09, 201815,888 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage