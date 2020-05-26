Headline News

Road Safety GB: Road users urged to ‘stay alert’ as roads get busier

Tuesday, May 26, 2020 - 09:19
Phase two of Road Safety GB’s Take Extra Care campaign urges all road users to continue to protect the emergency services by staying alert and travelling safely during the Covid-19 pandemic.

On 10 May, prime minister Boris Johnson unveiled the Government’s roadmap out of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions – encouraging people to travel to their place of work if they are unable to work from home, and outlining plans for schools to reopen from 1 June for some primary aged pupils.

Restrictions on exercising have also been eased, with people now allowed to exercise outdoors as often as they wish – and be able to travel to do so.

Through its Safer Travel campaign, the Government is encouraging people to continue to use active travel modes – primarily walking and cycling – wherever possible, and for the time being to avoid public transport unless absolutely essential.

As a result, the number of journeys being made on the roads has increased, and phase two of the Take Extra Care campaign has been devised to remind all road users of the need to ‘stay alert’ as traffic volumes increase.

First launched in March, Take Extra Care phase one emphasised the role drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and riders have to play in helping to protect the NHS – by ensuring their safety and avoiding collisions on the road network.

At its core, the messaging in phase two remains the same – do everything you can to avoid collisions and casualties, in turn allowing the emergency services to focus their efforts on Covid-19 patients.

The campaign artwork has been updated – and a new toolkit is available for local authorities and stakeholders to download and use.

The toolkit includes web banners and social media graphics and messaging for specific road users and situations including cyclists, pedestrians, PTW riders, drivers and parents on the school run (from 1 June).

Speaking when the campaign first launched, Alan Kennedy, executive director of Road Safety GB, said: “These are unprecedented times and society as a whole has a responsibility to ease the strain currently being placed on the NHS – and all emergency services, who are already working so hard on our behalf.

“Whether you are a driver, rider, cyclist or pedestrian – we can all play our part over the coming months by taking extra care on every journey.

“Our key message – as is always the case – reduce speeds, wear a seatbelt, drive sober and alert, and stop your vehicle if you need to use a mobile phone.”

